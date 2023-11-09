About 20 University of Michigan students and community members gathered in West Hall Tuesday evening to hear from a panel of advocates about the future of climate justice and electric vehicles. The University’s chapters of the Sierra Club and Mighty Earth, a global environmental advocacy organization, hosted the panel which was titled “Going Electric is Just the Start.”

The panel focused on the environmental impact of auto supply chains, calling on automakers to prioritize sustainability and climate change prevention in their decisions. The speakers also discussed human rights issues and environmental racism linked to the automotive supply chain.

The event began with a presentation from Mat McDermid, an autos program director at Sunrise Project, a grassroots environmental advocacy nonprofit. He explained that his work at Sunrise focuses on the automotive industry because of the significant amount of material resources that the industry consumes. The production of these materials — including steel, aluminum and EV batteries — contributes significantly to global pollution, which McDermid said will continue to be a problem once people have transitioned to EVs.

“Going electric is great,” McDermid said. “It’s going to help a lot with a lot of big climate emissions problems, but it’s not going to be sufficient. These big heavy industries that make up the auto supply chain … are massive climate contributors as well, and steel, aluminum and batteries are the big ones.”

McDermid specifically pointed to General Motors, one of Michigan’s largest employers, and said he would like to see that company take greater steps toward sustainability in their supply chain.

“The entire industry has a lot of work to do, GM included,” he said.

On the Sunrise Project’s 2023 automotive supply chain leaderboard, General Motors received a total score of a 15% clean supply chain, setting the company at eighth out of the 18 ranked companies. The project ranks automakers based on their human rights policies, sustainability efforts and transparency. According to McDermid, General Motors’ score suffered due to human rights and domestic workers’ rights issues in the supply chain as well as an unsustainable supply of steel.

McDermid said Cleveland-Cliffs, the steel supplier for General Motors in the Midwest, relies on blast furnaces, which heat and integrate coal into iron. This part of the process releases most of the greenhouse gasses emitted, so advocates are pushing for a technological change. McDermid proposed the use of newer alternatives such as an electric arc furnace, which relies on electricity instead of coal.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Maricela Gutierrez, a senior campaign strategist at advocacy organization Industrious Labs, said Dearborn Works, a Cleveland-Cliffs steel plant less than 10 miles away from U-M, utilizes a coal furnace in its production, which she linked to health issues in the local community.

Samra’a Luqman, lawyer and community organizer, shared her personal experiences with the impacts of pollution from the plant, which recently spent over $100 million overhauling its air and pollution control system after it was found to violate the Clean Air Act.

Luqman said the plant’s air pollution disproportionately affects the local Yemeni immigrant community, which results in high rates of cancer, asthma and other health issues. She emphasized that people of Color and those who are low-income are most impacted by industrial pollution.

“Nasal cancer is one of the rarest in the United States,” Luqman said. “About 2,000 people annually get diagnosed with nasal cancer. I personally know five people in my community who have died of nasal cancer. And it’s exactly as it sounds. It’s a tumor that starts in your nose and goes into your brain — until it kills you. This is what my community is ailing and suffering from.”

Gutierrez said it is difficult to get steel producers to switch from what they know to production methods fueled by clean energy.

“(Low-emission steel) is a new technology,” Gutierrez said. “So there are people making them and Volvo’s already signed up for an audit … but it’s not currently in the United States. We’re just really behind in the U.S.”

Gutierrez emphasized that there is significant federal funding to make the transition to an electric arc furnace possible for steel companies. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act set aside a budget of $5.8 billion for industrial decarbonization.

“Over the next decade … we have an important decision to make as a community,” Gutierrez said. “Are we going to double down on more pollution and do irreparable harm to the world, or are we going to rise in this moment and invest in a sustainable steel industry?”

In an interview with The Daily, LSA sophomore Katya Deckelbaum, president of the Sierra Club chapter, said she hopes the panel causes students to become more invested in the issue of automotive supply chains because it impacts the local community.

“It affects everyone,” Deckelbaum said. “Not only people in China who are working in the factories, but people in Dearborn who are living near the factories. So it really does affect our community. Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Flint — these are Michigan campuses.”

Daily News Contributor Amanda Venclovaite Pirani can be reached at amandavp@umich.edu.