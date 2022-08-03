Whittney Williams will face U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, in the Nov. 8 general election, following her win in the Aug. 2 primary election against Hima Kolanagireddy. Williams won with 53.7% of the vote while Kolanagireddy received 46.3%.

Before running for public office, Williams worked in the marketing and automotive industry as a U.S. auto show product specialist, according to her campaign website. Williams previously served as a precinct delegate in 2018 and the Diversity Chair for Michigan District 11’s Criminal Defense Resource Center in 2019. Williams also ran in 2020 against five other candidates, bringing in 12% of the vote.

In her campaign, Williams heavily focused on lowering taxes and “securing our border.” Williams has also expressed support for restrictions on abortion and 2nd amendment rights.

In November, Williams will face a difficult general election against Dingell for representative of the newly-redistricted 6th Congressional District, which is made up of areas that have historically voted blue.

