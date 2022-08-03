Tina Bednarski-Lynch will face off against Democrat Carrie Rheingans in the Nov. 8 general election following her win in the Republican primary for the Michigan House of Representatives’ 47th District on Aug. 2. Bednarski-Lynch won the nomination with nomination with 53.6% of the vote, while Teresa Spiegelberg, her opponent, received 46.4% of the vote.

Bednarski-Lynch currently lives in Grass Lake. She works as an infection control and quality registered nurse, and served her community through local elected office, coaching at Grass Lake High School and working with local 4-H programs, according to her campaign website.

Bednarski-Lynch’s campaign focused on the right to life, religious freedom, protection of the 2nd Amendment and funding for law enforcement.

The 47th District has historically been a Republican stronghold, with the last Democratic representative serving from 1997-2002. New congressional maps have been redrawn by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee.

