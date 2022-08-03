Sue Shink will face off against Republican incumbent Tim Golding in the Nov. 8 general election following her win of the Democratic nomination in the Aug. 2 primary. As of 11:05, Shink received 75% of the vote, with Kelsey Heck Wood coming in second with 21.54%.

Shink, who currently lives in Northfield Township, has served as a Washtenaw County Commissioner since 2019. In 2021, Shink took over as chair of the Board of Commissioners.

Shink is also involved in the Northfield Township Historical Society, the Northfield Township Land Preservation Committee, Pillars Foundation and Tillers International Boards.

In her platform, Shink promoted climate-smart agriculture and land conservation, support for small businesses and expansion of healthcare services. Shink received over 50 endorsements from public officers, including seven of Ann Arbor’s current councilmembers and incumbent Mayor Christopher Taylor.

The 14th district has historically been a Republican stronghold, but the Democratic Party is seeking to flip the district in the November elections. The new congressional maps, drawn by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee, give Shink a chance to win the general election and flip the state Senate.

Daily News Editor Kate Weiland can be reached at kmwblue@umich.edu.

Daily News Editor Shannon Stocking contributed to reporting.