Scott Price will face off against Democratic incumbent state Sen. Jeff Irwin in the Nov. 8 general election following his win of the Republican nomination in the Aug. 2 primary. Price received 72% of the vote, with Wyckham Seelig, his competitor, receiving 28% of the vote.

Price currently lives in Ypsilanti.

According to MLive, Price could not be contacted for comment prior to the election.

The 15th District has historically been a Democratic stronghold, with 73% of voters supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

