Jason Woolford will face off against Jennifer Conlin in the Nov. 8 general election following his win in the Republican primary for the Michigan House of Representatives’ 48th District on Aug. 2. Woolford won the nomination with 53.4% of the vote, while Jason Negri, his opponent, received 46.6% of the vote.

Woolford has been living in Michigan for the past 21 years and is a United States Marine veteran, businessman, minister and president of Mission Cry/Christian Resources International.

His campaign platform emphasized interpreting the Constitution as it is written, protecting elections, supporting the right to bear arms, protecting law enforcement and the right to religious liberty.

