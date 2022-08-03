Carrie Rheingans will face off against Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch in the Nov. 8 general election following her win in the Democratic primary for the Michigan House of Representatives’ 47th District on Aug. 2. Rheingans won the nomination with 66.2% of the vote, with James Johnson Jr., her competitor, receiving 33.8% of the vote.

Rheingans currently lives in western Ann Arbor with her family. She works as a project director for the Michigan Public Health Institute and is a lecturer at the University of Michigan School of Social Work.

Rheingans also serves on the Washtenaw County’s Emergency Medical Services Commission and Washtenaw County Board of Health, is vice chair of programming for the Ann Arbor Democratic Club and is a member of the American Federation of Teachers Local 6244.

In her platform, Rheingans prioritized abortion, LGBTQ+ and voting rights; a universal health care system; and opiods and mental health care.

The 47th District has historically been a Republican stronghold, with the last Democratic representative serving from 1997-2002. New congressional maps have been redrawn by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee, giving Johnson Jr. a chance to win the general election.

