The suspect in a string of sexual assaults in downtown Ann Arbor was arraigned Tuesday on several criminal sexual conduct charges.

35-year-old Pierre Antonio-Deshant Holloway was arraigned on two counts of felony assault with intent to commit penetration, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Holloway is alleged to be the perpetrator of two related assaults in Downtown Ann Arbor that occurred on July 16 and 18. Holloway was arrested July 20 for the assaults. A third woman was assaulted on July 17, and police believe the incidents are related; however, police told MLive the July 17 assault is still under investigation.

Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit’s office is bringing the charges against Holloway. Savit thanked police for their efforts in apprehending Holloway in an email to The Michigan Daily.

“We’re grateful to law enforcement for their excellent investigative work in this case, and for their excellent work in identifying and apprehending Mr. Holloway,” Savit wrote. “We have charged Mr. Holloway with multiple offenses, and we are committed to doing everything we can to secure justice in this case.”

Police suspect Holloway may be connected to two additional assaults in Ann Arbor. One is a sexual assault that occurred in West Park that was only recently reported to the police. Ann Arbor Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Bonnie Thiel said in an interview with The Daily the department is still working to discern the exact date of that assault. The other is a July 19 sexual assault in Barnes & Noble at 3235 Washtenaw Ave, which they are still investigating. MLive reported police learned about the July 19 assault “third hand” from a bystander, as the alleged victim left before police arrived at the store. Ann Arbor police are asking the victim to contact them to file a report.

At the time of his arrest, Holloway was a parole absconder. In 2011, he was sentenced to two to 20 years in prison for an armed robbery in Lansing. He was paroled Dec. 1, 2020.

Holloway is being held in the Washtenaw County Jail without bail. His next hearing will be Aug. 20.

Police ask anyone with information about the July assaults to contact Ann Arbor Police Det. John Gilbee at 734-796-6930, extension 49309, call the anonymous tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

