When students walk into the University of Michigan Law Library, they expect to get hours of studying done in one of the most beautiful college libraries in the country. But on Oct. 27, the library’s ominous silence was broken when an unwanted guest, a white-tailed deer, made an appearance in the library halls. The deer broke through a first-floor window of the Law Library. Though the deer was safely let outdoors shortly after, the doe has quickly become a campus meme.

Later that afternoon, the Law School posted a statement on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that no one was harmed in the incident, and the deer was let out through a main door.

The photos of the deer inside the building posted on the library’s social media feeds were taken by Law School student Emma Duggan. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Duggan said she discovered the deer along with fellow Law School student Sylvia Mueller after hearing a crash while hanging up a poster.

“I heard a crash,” Duggan said. “I thought somebody had fallen off a ladder … so I was going to go check and see if they were OK. And as I approached, I heard the sound like when a dog’s skidding on the floor. … I wasn’t sure what’s going on. I was continually approaching what I thought was a dog that had gotten loose.”

Duggan and Mueller said they decided to go into the bathroom and shut the door when the deer started to approach the pair. Once safely inside, they called the Law Library information desk. When the two opened the door a few minutes later,security personnel had let the deer outMueller said she thought it was important to be wary of her safety. Given the unusual location of the deer, Mueller said she wasn’t sure if the deer was aggressive so she decided it would be safer to avoid confronting the deer.

“Especially when you see a (wild) animal, you’re not sure if he has rabies or has some sort of infection or something, and with the antlers, too,” Mueller said. “So it’s not totally safe. (I was) glad there was a door separating us.”

In the past, Ann Arbor has handled the problem of the rising deer population with “deer culls,” an issue that Ann Arbor community members have protested. Deer culls control deer populations through sharpshooting and sterilization. According to the University Record, the University began participating in the Ann Arbor-organized deer management program in 2017.

In an interview with The Daily, Christopher Dick, professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, said October and November are months when bucks are in a rut, a period when hormone levels in male deer rise as they look for a mate. Dick said this was a possible reason behind the Law Library deer’s erratic behavior.

“(The deer become) very territorial, very flighty,” Dick said. “(The law school deer) was not acting normally, not traversing the normal paths that he would normally traverse. And then all of a sudden, he finds himself surrounded by people or in some threatening situation and just leaps through a window.”

Mueller said the experience was over before she knew it. The pair came out of the bathroom, the deer was gone and students had returned to the halls. Other than the broken window and the photos on Duggan’s phone, there was no evidence that the deer had entered the building.

“Everybody was just walking around like, ‘What just happened?’ ” Mueller said. “It did feel a little bit like it might have been a hallucination.”

Daily News Contributor Grace Schuur can be reached at gschuur@umich.edu.