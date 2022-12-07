The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday night to discuss three resolutions as well as to swear in several new representatives. On the agenda were resolutions to help empower ex-officio members, to advocate for including laundry costs within room and board and to call for fair bargaining between the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) and the University of Michigan.

The meeting began with the swearing in of new representatives, which was done by CSG Speaker Karthik Pasupula, an LSA junior. With their right hand raised the new representatives swore “to faithfully execute the duties of the Office of the Central Student Government.”

CSG then unanimously passed a resolution advocating for laundry cost transparency, meaning that the costs for laundry within the dorms would be included within on-campus students’ room and board costs. In the passing of this resolution, its contents will be sent to numerous U-M officials, such as the Board of Regents and University President Santa Ono. In addition, CSG will be making social media posts on its accounts advocating for “Laundry Cost Reform.”

Entitled “To Empower Ex Officio Members to Make Limited Motions,” the next resolution passed sought to incentivize ex-officio members of CSG to participate in more meaningful and genuine ways.

“This (resolution) would empower ex-officio members including our (student general council), our chief of staff (and our president), who are with us today, to make limited motions … lightly expanding their scope of responsibility and assembly.”

CSG then opened the floor to community concerns, where LSA freshman Jacob Kolean said he wanted to applaud members of CSG for passing a resolution advocating for adding laundry costs to room and board. Kolean said it is important for lower income families to be prioritized more within CSG’s resolutions.

“I, myself, come from a low income family,” Kolean said. “And resolutions like these and acts like these are really inclusive to people that come from areas that not many people can relate to. And I just wanted to commend CSG for passing something like this and I thought it’d be a great step in a good direction.”

Chief of Staff Meera Herle, a Public Policy junior, presented the Executive Report. She began by thanking their programming team and assembly members who volunteered for their ‘Winter Wonderland,’ an event for which CSG brought an ice skating rink onto the University’s Diag for a night of holiday festivities. Herle then noted that their Academic Affairs Commission and its chair, Engineering sophomore Hailey Hartz, planned a textbook drive for Wednesday, Dec. 7. Herle said there will be bins in the Shapiro Library, and the drive will be going on until Dec. 17.

“That’s going to be going on until the 17th, and then we’re also cataloging the books to redistribute them next semester,” Herle said. “(Students) still need textbooks, and they’re insanely expensive.”

CSG then considered a resolution that calls for fair negotiation between GEO and the University. The resolution would advocate for a negotiation space capable of hosting 150 people and including a remote option so that GEO could negotiate with the University fairly. This resolution passed with no objections.



