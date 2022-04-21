The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government (CSG) discussed the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) initiative to increase the University’s minimum wage to $15 an hour on Tuesday night. A group of 26 students also attended the assembly to communicate the harm felt by the Palestinian community following CSG’s decision to archive its May 2021 statement in support of Palestine from CSG’s social media page on April 12.

LSA freshman Natalie Leach, president of YDSA, a student-led organization aiming to promote social and economic equity, discussed their organizations’ petition to urge CSG to support establishing a universal $15 minimum wage for students working within the University. With June marking the University’s Board of Regents’ vote to finalize next year’s budget, Leach asked CSG to use its influence to advocate for the raise and highlighted the board’s lack of student acknowledgment.

“In the summer of 2021, the Board of Regents approved a $15 minimum wage for all non-temporary employees across the Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn campuses,” Leach said. “What they failed to do is extend this wage to temporary employees … it happens that all students are classified as temporary employees.”

With the cost of living in Ann Arbor skyrocketing, Leach argued that all University staff and student employees deserve a wage increase, especially given the University’s $17 billion endowment.

“We’re at a point where student workers cannot afford to attend the University that they are working for,” Leach said. “(The endowment) money could be used to uplift students. It would only cost $29 million a year to bring students up to a $15 minimum wage … The administration has the money. We’re just not using it.”

The YDSA presentation concluded with Leach asking CSG to support the organization’s fight for a $15 minimum wage and use its power to influence the board prior to its upcoming budget vote scheduled for June 2022.

Following their recent administration transition, On April 19, CSG published a press release explaining its April 15 archival of 200 Instagram posts made by previous administrations, claiming the choice was “content-neutral” and “routine.” Among the posts archived was CSG’s their statement of support for Palestine and their condemnation of Israel’s violence in Palestine from May 10, 2021. The archival of this post caused hurt in the Palestinian community on campus, as it communicated a lack of continued support for Palestine from CSG’s new administration. At the assembly meeting Tuesday, 26 students spoke in opposition to CSG’s removal of the post and shared their views on its impact.

Former SMTD representative Juan Gonzalez Valdivieso, Music, Theatre & Dance junior, said CSG’s support for Palestine and Palestinian students should be emphasized despite leadership changes.

“I understand that a change of administration also means a shift in public presence and social media content,” Valdivieso said. “But the commitment of this student government to the Palestinians and by extension to all who suffer from flagrant violations of human rights and international law should remain starward and unwavering, regardless of who occupies the seat as president, vice president, assembly member and the like.”

Various student organizations, students and advocates for Palestinian rights communicated feeling hurt and unrepresented by the student government following the removal of the statement from CSG’s Instagram account.

Public Policy sophomore Zeinab Alhashemi offered insight into students’ feelings of betrayal following the statement’s archival. Alhashemi explained how students felt that the removal of the post symbolized CSG’s lack of support for and representation of Palestinian students on campus.

“It is truly a sad day when this body who claims to be representative of all students on campus finds itself actively silencing and suppressing the voices of student activists on this campus,” Alhashemi said.

Former CSG President Nithya Arun, Public Health senior, emphasized her support for the Palestinian community. As the co-signer alongside former CSG Vice President Carla Voigt of the original statement, Arun offered her advice to the new administration.

“CSG solidarity with underrepresented groups is not and should not be contingent upon the administration in power,” Arun said. “CSG should always stand for justice and equity. In saying that, I hope that (the communication team) puts all of the posts back up, especially the statements.”

Following the student statements, CSG representatives responded with apologies and said they have every intention of either republishing the original statement or writing a new statement that aligns with the current wishes of the Palestinian students on campus.

CSG representative Ben Thomas, LSA freshman, apologized alongside his fellow representatives and promised to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian students.

“I would like to deeply apologize for my own ignorance in this matter, as it pertains to me as a representative, and promise that I will work as hard as possible to move forward in participation with Palestinian students to make this right,” Thomas said.

CSG Vice President Jacqueline Hillman, LSA junior, also addressed the concerns of the students at the assembly.

“I recognize that this decision, albeit for intentions that were not malicious, was hurtful,” Hillam said. “I plan to work with the members of the assembly who have expressed their support and within the executive administration to ensure that this campus is safe, inclusive and representative of you all particularly … I want to work with you, not against you.” Daily Staff Reporter Sailor West can be reached at sailorw@umich.edu