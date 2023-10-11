The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government convened on the Diag through the rain Tuesday evening to discuss a new resolution to increase study spaces in the Shapiro Undergraduate Library and address concerns in CSG’s Compiled Code. The meeting was held after the Assembly’s event aimed to help U-M students learn about CSG and what elected student representatives have discussed thus far in the semester.

CSG Speaker Jarek Schmanski expressed gratitude for the Assembly and students who were in attendance, despite the rainy weather

“I just want to thank you all, thank everybody who came to volunteer to help today,” Schmanski said. “I’d like to thank Turn Up Turnout for maintaining the voter registration station (during the event) and I’d like to thank Panera for the food that they provided.”

Ann Arbor City Councilmember Linh Song, D-Ward 2, attended the Assembly as a guest speaker. Song said she hoped to discuss democracy with the students and highlight how there is still work to be done to make Ann Arbor more equitable.

“Ann Arbor is the eighth most (socioeconomically) segregated community in the U.S.,” Song said. “That’s not the Ann Arbor I think a lot of students expect when you’re coming from other cities or other parts of the country.”

Song expressed the power of students’ votes to make change. She spoke on three requests for the students: get in contact with Michigan representatives, tell representatives what would make them consider staying in Michigan and register to vote.

“I really, really hope (U-M students) consider extending (their) time here in Ann Arbor,” Song said. “I love this city so much. This is where I came into my own political awakening.”

Following Song’s address, the Assembly introduced nominations for Rackham student Kayla Moehn, LSA sophomore Kenichi Lobbezoo and Engineering sophomore Megan Wu for associate justice of Central Student Judiciary. All three nominees were voted into the Central Student Judiciary unanimously.

The Assembly introduced and discussed three resolutions introduced in the meeting. The first two included AR 13-020, which aims to increase the number of study spaces within the Undergraduate Library, especially on the third and fourth floors, and AR 13-021, which proposes the need-based compensation policy in the Compiled Code to prevent unclaimed compensation at the end of each month. Both resolutions will be sent to University administration to gain support and execution. The latter resolution would allow CSG officials to request need-based compensation for verifiable work with specific guidelines.

CSG finance chair Mario Thaqi said the resolution aims to change the way hours are accounted for compensation.

“It’s not too big of a change, but I think it’ll lead to some financial flexibility with the amount of money we have now that need-based takes up such a large portion compared to the rest of our budget,” Thaqi said.

The third resolution, AR 13-022, proposes changes to the Compiled Code to give the independent special prosecutor and Central Student Judiciary discretion when issuing demerits to a member of the party and establish a maximum individual and collective allocation amount for Assembly candidates and U-M Police Department Oversight Committee candidates.

Student general counsel Tyler Watt said the goal of this resolution is to give more budget control to committees.

“So the goal being don’t incentivize parties to just put as many people on their roster as they can so that they can get a bigger budget and ensure Assembly candidates are having some portion of their budget protected,” Watt said.

All three resolutions were referred back to the Rules and Finance Committees for second readings.

Daily Staff Reporter Ji Hoon Choi can be reached at jicho@umich.edu.