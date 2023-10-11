Ann Arbor City Council met Wednesday evening at Larcom City Hall for its annual joint work session with the Downtown Development Authority. The DDA runs two separate systems: the city’s parking system and infrastructure.

Thompson then highlighted the DDA’s initiative called People Friendly Streets projects, which focuses on people placemaking and resiliency. Since 2017, the initiative has increased space for bicyclists by 180% on bikeway streets, invested $2.2 million in grants and infrastructure for affordable housing development and maintenance and planted 267 street trees that sequester about 4,440 lbs of CO2 annually.

“All of these projects are focused on improving accessibility, flexibility and really just making the streets more safe and comfortable for all people using all modes of transportation,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the DDA is currently working alongside city staff to create a document that clearly defines the city’s responsibility for maintenance and service downtown. She said their goal is to identify gaps on sidewalks and streets, and then start working on renewal processes to fix these gaps.

The council then discussed the parking system in Ann Arbor, which is managed, operated and maintained by the DDA in agreement with the city.

Thompson said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a dramatic reduction in parking system revenue, which led to the necessary differentiation of millions of dollars in capital expenditures.

“We saw a shift in downtown activity (since) pre-pandemic,” Thompson said. “Most of us recognize that our office workers kind of filled our streets during the day and that is no longer the case. The pandemic also accelerated trends at the curve. So what we learned from the pandemic is that flexibility was the key to a lot of our (COVID-19) response.”

John Kaczor, principal of the consulting firm Municipal Analytics, then addressed recommended rates for parking based on a year’s worth of data gathered from transactions for parking tickets and permits.

“We’re currently at $1.20,” Kaczor said. “We’re looking at an increase of 30 cents an hour to get it to $1.50 in the initial period, which will take place in April of next year. And then each year after that, going up about 15 cents an hour. Again, this is catching up with where we need to be and also sustaining funding for the capital and operations that need to happen.”

Kaczor explained that on-street meters will transition from charging $2.20 per hour to $2.40, and there will be a 10% increase per year after that.

Councilmember Jenn Cornell, D-Ward 5, said she thinks the rate of $3 per hour is a lot higher.

“I understand that you want underutilized parking structures in parking lots to be more utilized,” Cornell said. “But how do we make it so that we keep in mind workers … (how can) we keep some inclusion in our brains?”

Thompson asked councilmembers to think of the city’s parking system as part of its larger transportation system.

“We’re trying to balance so many different needs,” Thompson said. “Our lots will now be in line with our on-street rates with this new rate. What we’re trying to do is ensure that we are able to sustain the system and maintain our fund balance, but not necessarily maximize profits.”

Thompson then presented a slideshow covering the DDA’s approach to a renewal plan, as its current plan is expiring in 2023. She said the renewal plan includes an updated downtown plan, a downtown circulation study, a Michigan Department of Transportation jurisdictional study, a downtown utility study and ongoing Capital Improvements Plan efforts.

“In looking at this timeline, realistically, I think that the earliest we would see a DDA renewal plan would probably be maybe mid-2025,” Thompson said. “This is a very long process and we want to be really thorough in the work that we’re doing.”

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor concluded the meeting by thanking the DDA for its continuous work.

“We’re fortunate to have a DDA punching above its weight,” Taylor said. “The DDA is where so much of the nitty-gritty of the work downtown gets accomplished, and it’s an outstanding thing, and I’m really grateful for it. So thank you.”

