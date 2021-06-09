A home invasion occurred in a Hill St. residence at approximately 1:37 AM Tuesday morning, according to a crime alert from the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS).

The alert reports that the resident heard noises coming from their bedroom. As they entered the room, they saw a male holding their property; the intruder was confronted and then dropped the property before exiting out the bedroom window.

According to DPSS, the intruder gained access to the residence by removing a window air conditioner near a third-floor fire escape.

The alert described the suspect as an approximately 30 years old, 5’9” Black male with a thin but muscular build and short, shaggy black hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt with darker colored pants.

“Keep all exterior doors and windows locked, keep exterior lights on at night,” DPSS wrote in the alert. “And take extra measures to secure window air conditioning units by installing brackets and sliding window locks.”

Any information regarding the incident can be reported to DPSS at (734) 763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at (734) 794-6939.

