Verbena, a local clothing store on State Street, will close its doors at the end of February after more than eight years of business. The small boutique offers unique, feminine street wear and formal wear options to their customers — many of whom are University of Michigan students. Father-daughter duo Bob Duerksen and Kate Ryan opened Verbena together in 2014 and announced its closing following a decrease in sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store announced its closing in a Jan. 11 Instagram post, thanking customers for their support for the business.

“We are sad to announce that we will be closing Verbena by the end of February 2023,” the post reads. “We are so grateful to have been a part of so many special occasions and getting to see some of you almost every day.”

Mary Duerksen, Verbena manager and Bob Duerksen’s wife, told The Michigan Daily she is disappointed the store is closing. Duerksen said she feels sad to leave the Ann Arbor business community, noting that the pandemic heavily impacted Verbena’s sales.

“I wasn’t surprised to hear about the store closing,” Duerksen said. “Our sales have not been very good ever since (the pandemic).”

Small businesses across the country have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent rising inflation rates and supply chain management issues. In June 2020, inflation hit 9.1% in the United States while rates rose in many other countries around the world. According to Duerksen, Verbena was affected by all of these issues in some capacity.

Verbena is currently offering discounts on all remaining items — including office fixtures — which will run until the store officially closes, or everything is cleared off the storeroom floor.

Nursing senior Hannah Park said she was surprised to walk down State Street in January and see the closing sign in Verbena’s front window. Park said the location, right next to the University’s Central Campus, was convenient and many frequent shoppers are sad to see the store leave Ann Arbor.

“I come to shop sometimes after class,” Park said. “I had no idea about the store closing. I love how trendy their clothes are.”

LSA freshman Natalyn Kapner echoed similar sentiments, telling The Daily she had no idea Verbena was closing.

“I didn’t know it was closing until I saw the signs on the door,” Kapner said. “I was surprised because there are two stores that are so similar right next to each other; one minute I saw it open and the next it was closing.”

Kapner said she will miss the store and its offerings.

“I liked that they had a lot of casual options and it also wasn’t that expensive,” Kapner said.

Duerksen said the family is not sure what they will do next or what will replace Verbena on State Street in the future. She said while she is sad to see the store close, she remains grateful for the community of customers and employees Verbena brought together over the years.

“My favorite part of Verbena is all the people who shop here and work here,” Duerksen said.

Daily Staff Reporter Maddyn Shapiro can be reached at maddyns@umich.edu.