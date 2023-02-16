The 2022 college football season may have come and gone, but fashion company KiwiClo was still selling shirts with University of Michigan running back Blake Corum’s photo on them through the New Year to support families in need. Founded by U-M alum Merrick Weingarten in December 2022, KiwiClo launched the KiwiClo x Blake Corum collection on Dec. 30. The branded merchandise, which sold out in a few days, raised money for the Larry Prout Jr. Courage Fund, a non-profit dedicated to financially aiding hospitalized children’s families.

Weingarten, who graduated from the Ross School of Business in 2020, told The Michigan Daily his U-M experience was incredible. While developing a passion for finance and marketing during his time as a Wolverine, Weingarten said he also became connected to a network of sports agents and professional players.

“I ended up at (the Business School) for four years, which were all amazing, (and) spent a ton of time on the finance and strategy side,” Weingarten said. “I realized I loved both analytics — the numbers (and) diving deep into those and figuring out what makes sense — (and asking) how are we going to sell something?”

Weingarten said the Corum collection was the company’s first one. When he approached Corum about it, Weingarten said Corum was enthusiastic, and was especially excited about the support it would provide to the Larry Prout Jr. Courage Fund.

Corum was not able to be reached for comment prior to publication.

“Blake’s an incredible athlete and was the perfect one for us to start with, because honestly for him it was from day one, like, ‘I want to do this for charity,’ ” Weingarten said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, I want to make money off this.’ He was like, ‘I love the design. I know it’s gonna make a big impact and I just want to be a part of this.’ ”

Nick “Kiwi” Gadbaw, KiwiClo partner and apparel designer, hand-drew the Corum design. Inspired by vintage athletic apparel, Gadbaw said he admires the colorful graphics and bold, oversized art that were characteristic of ’80s and ’90s street fashion. Gadbaw said he combined that vintage style of art with a superhero theme in the collection.

“(Athletes) are superheroes, literally, on the field and I tried to capture that in the art, but they also showed their superheroes off the field too,” Gadbaw said. “They care so much about these (charity) organizations and helping out.”

Business senior Jalen Gu is a member of the U-M chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi, a national pre-professional business fraternity that Merrick was also a part of during his time at the University. Like Merrick, Gu, as the president of student fashion organization NOIR runway, has a passion for fashion, and told The Daily he was excited for the chance to purchase pieces from KiwiClo.

“I’d say (that buying from new and fashionable companies) just shows that you put time into what you’re wearing, from a social perspective,” Gu said. “I like spending time building my wardrobe … I think (clothing) starts better conversations as well.”

The Corum collection donated 50% of its proceeds to the Larry Prout Jr. Courage Fund. In an interview with The Daily, Larry Prout Jr., said the fund was founded to provide support for families while their children were dealing with medical challenges. Since birth, Prout has struggled primarily with spina bifida, cloacal exstrophy and a large omphalocele, which caused him to be born with many of his organs outside of his body. Prout was born at the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and has had 110 surgeries in his life, 105 of which have taken place at Mott.

Now that Prout is 21, he said his family wanted to support those in similar financial and medical positions. The fund pays for any items families need that are not covered by insurance and has raised around $35,000 so far.

“(Through) my nonprofit, the Courage Fund, I help kids and their families at the hospital by raising money for (things like) gas bills, utility, food and clothing,” Prout said.

Prout’s mom, Katherine Prout, is the director and president of the Courage Fund. Katherine Prout said she had to leave her job to take care of her son after his birth. With mounting medical bills and financial stress, Katherine decided to found the Courage Fund with her son so they could help others navigate similar situations.

Since Larry Prout’s birth, the family has been connected to the University’s hospital, doctors and, later, the football program. Prout has become friends with several members of the U-M football team, and has been called “the heartbeat of Michigan football.”

“Larry has been a patient in Michigan (Medicine) since the day he was born,” Katherine Prout said. “Along comes Merrick, who’s a 2020 (U-M) grad who’s already worked with nonprofits, and then Blake is a (U-M) football player and student … (The University) saved Larry’s life. And we love (the University). (There are) all these wonderful (U-M) connections.”

So when Weingarten learned about Larry Prout’s story, he said he reached out to the nonprofit to see if there was a way KiwiClo could support it. Katherine and Larry Prout told The Daily they have been extremely grateful for the KiwiClo collaboration because it raised both money and awareness for their cause.

“We are really grateful because not only are they helping raise funds for this nonprofit that helps so many kids that are up at the hospital and their families, but they’re also bringing awareness to our nonprofit so that more people will apply for help,” Katherine Prout said.

