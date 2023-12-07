More than 100 community members gathered at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library Tuesday night to protest the proposed high-rise that would demolish Pinball Pete’s.

The arcade, located on South University Avenue, has been a downtown Ann Arbor staple since its establishment in 1973. It serves as a gathering place for members of the Southeast Michigan and University of Michigan communities alike, full of neon lights and vintage arcade games.

Landmark Properties Management Group manages real estate across Ann Arbor, including apartment complexes that serve as student housing. The development group plans to turn the Galleria Mall, which contains Pinball Pete’s and other businesses including Starbucks and Pancheros Mexican Grill, into a 17-story high-rise residential building.

A rendering of the proposal for the 1208 S. University Ave. property was developed by Myefski Architects. The complex is projected to have two floors of commercial space along with 211 residential units and 15-20 parking spaces. The residential units will be distributed across the second to the 17th floor of the building, with the first floor reserved for a residential lobby, leasing office, bike storage and parking for tenants, along with retail space for outside businesses. Eric Leath, senior director of development at Landmark Properties, elaborated on their current development strategy and expressed his desire to take the community’s values into account at the meeting Tuesday night.

“We look at it as an iterative process and we want feedback (from) the community,” Leath said. “We want to build a project that as many people as possible are happy with, obviously, or consciously can’t always make everybody happy.”

Maggie Frye, sociology professor at the University of Michigan, said she believed the proposed demolition is a good idea. Frye said she has hopes for the local community to create more dense developments in Ann Arbor.

“I really think it’s important to build more rental houses especially and to build up the area downtown and near campus,” Frye said. “I really think that we need fewer one-story buildings and that we need to take more advantage of dense development in that area.”

Many attendees expressed concerns about the development, saying demolishing Pinball Pete’s would mean the loss of an affordable place for families to take their children and a cultural landmark. Attendees also emphasized that the development would eliminate the only post office in Ward 3 of Ann Arbor.

Timothy Taylor, an arcade repair technician at Pinball Pete’s, said he believes Ann Arbor needs to preserve its authenticity and culture by protecting small businesses.

“We need, as a community, to consider whether our legacy is to be fostering the tapestry of small, unique businesses that have contributed to the diversity and artistic culture of Ann Arbor,” Taylor said. “Or if we wish for more high-rise, high-density, high-capacity, high-cost housing.”

At the event, U-M alum Julie Pastorino said a longstanding institution like Pinball Pete’s is invaluable to the Ann Arbor community.

“If we lose an institution like Pinball Pete’s, where many of our parents spent time and where many of us grew up, it would be such a loss for this community,” Pastorino said.

