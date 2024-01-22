Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is making its return this year, offering local eats at discounted prices from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26. The annual event is organized by the Main Street Area Association to spotlight downtown businesses. Among the participating restaurants are classic Ann Arbor eateries like Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Totoro and Mani Osteria, as well as newer spots like Zola Bistro and Bløm Meadworks.

Restaurants are grouped into varying categories, including set-price menus for two, vegetarian and vegan options, and chef highlights. This year, the event has expanded from 32 restaurants in 2023 to 46 restaurants in 2024.

Among these new additions this year is Peridot, a cocktail bar with Vietnamese-inspired small plates and shareables. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Peridot co-owner Adam Lowenstein said the promotion of local restaurants is vital for attracting business, especially in the winter months.

“Every restaurant participating will have a busy week in January, which is not (normally) a given,” Lowenstein said. “It’s a fun time for people to come out and defy the winter weather. … Restaurant week (also) brings in a wide range of Ann Arborites who may not have been into the restaurant before, so this is a great opportunity for us to reach those people.”

Lowenstein said he strongly recommends reservations for those interested in dining at any downtown restaurant this week, as the week is typically very busy.

“We’re already getting pretty filled up on the books, but we always hold out bar seats and a few tables for walk-ins, so there’s always the chance that someone will get lucky,” Lowenstein said. “Otherwise, we’re looking forward to welcoming in the new guests and taking part in our first restaurant week!”

Another restaurant to join this year is The Dixboro Project, which has only recently developed the resources and staffing necessary to participate in Restaurant Week after opening during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the restaurant will offer three-course lunch and dinner tasting menus. Owner Sava Farah told The Daily that the restaurant is excited to be able to put its best foot forward after a four-year-long process of building up the business.

“We’re particularly excited because we think that offering this multi-course meal at a discounted price will appeal to the student population,” Farah said. “We think it’s going to be a nice opportunity for people to come in and have a nice luxurious meal at an affordable price point.”

Farah said The Dixboro Project tries to combine comfort food with fine dining while also remaining an approachable neighborhood restaurant.

“It’s all carefully sourced and artfully designed foods,” Farah said. “We get so many guests that come in and say, ‘I cannot believe I’m having this meal in Michigan,’ and that’s our goal to show them what can be done in Michigan, with Michigan products.

Farah’s other two restaurants, Sava’s and Aventura, are making their return to Restaurant Week after the pandemic, facing a similar lack of staff and resources that prevented their full participation. Farah said he believes there is a universal struggle for downtown business as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic, but Restaurant Week provides much-needed exposure for restaurant owners.

“I don’t know a restaurant owner right now who is not struggling,” Farah said. “So I hope that people come and support new businesses because the restaurant scene needs it, especially downtown where we just don’t see the number of pedestrians and diners and visitors frequenting the downtown businesses as they did previously.”

LSA freshman Madden Schaffer, external marketing director of the University’s chapter of Spoon University, a student-run food publication, told The Daily she believes students should go into the week with an open mind to take full advantage of the restaurants Ann Arbor has to offer.

“Just be open to trying new foods,” Schaffer said. “Some of the best restaurants I’ve ever been to have been local businesses, so definitely check it out.”

Daily Staff Reporter Abby Harris can be reached at abigailx@umich.edu.