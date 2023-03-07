Since opening its doors on South University Avenue this January, the new store Primealete has offered a range of nutritious meal plans to the Ann Arbor community. Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the store sells pre-made meals which take only a minute to heat up in the microwave.

Each meal can be bought for $6 and the store provides 10 to 15 options per day, ranging from chicken fajita wraps and veggie burgers to meatballs and pasta. Customers can also buy meals in large quantities through prepaid online packages to redeem at any time. Meals are freshly made in the morning and are 100% Halal.

Lina Alyaqoobi, co-founder of Primealete, told The Michigan Daily she hopes to help students manage their limited time by offering planned meal options because she understands the pain and stress that comes with cooking.

“I had to meal prep myself, so I was like ‘Wow, this is making my life easier but hey, it sucks because, like, my weekend is gone,’ ” Alyaqoobi said. “Let’s say you’re in the middle of studying for a big exam. Honestly, that time you take to decide what to eat could be stressful.”

Alyaqoobi originally emigrated from Iraq with the aspiration to become a doctor, but after attending the University of Michigan, she said she decided to work in the food and nutrition sector.

“It just was always in the back of my mind that I want to do something that’s related to food,” Alyaqoobi said. “Eating healthy is like half of the treatment for any disease, (which) is how I thought about it.”

Alyaqoobi said she believes Primealete’s prepackaged meals will help students navigate common problems in food consumption such as portion control and budgeting.

“The meals, they do tend to be small … just be conscious of how much you eat and the size of the meal, teaches you self control,” Alyaqoobi said. “I hear it from other students as well … (how meals) accumulate, and then I saw on my card like, ok, I’m spending a lot on food. So I felt like (prepackaged meals), it helps you with budgeting.”

Though the calories of each meal range from 260 to 540, Alyaqoobi said it is still possible for athletic students to bulk. She emphasized how some personal trainers have promoted the business.

“We do have athletes (customers) that are actually personal trainers and most of our business basically (formed from) word of mouth from personal trainers,” Alyaqoobi said. “ … most of the people that want to bulk, they go for the wholesale prices (of the prepaid packages).”

Business senior Max Waltz, said he doesn’t see himself using the Primealete service because he prefers preparing food at his home and going out to eat with friends.

“Personally, I wouldn’t use (Primealete) since my house is so close to campus,” Waltz said. “I’d probably just get something microwavable that I can prepare at my house … Usually when I go out to eat at restaurants, it’s with a group of people.”

Rackham student Gabriela Martins, a Primealete customer, told The Daily she happened to find the store when walking around and found the service to be very useful.

“It just seemed like an interesting, healthy option of food that I didn’t have around … I really like it,” Martins said. “It’s cheaper than other options, very convenient when I don’t feel like cooking.”

