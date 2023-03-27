Members of the Michigan Music Business Club and other University of Michigan students interested in the music industry gathered at the Ross School of Business for the first annual Michigan Music Business Conference Saturday morning. The conference hosted leaders in the music industry, allowing attendees to participate in networking opportunities and exchange ideas and experiences about the changing nature of the industry.

LSA sophomore Cole Selman, MMBC’s VP of Conference, told The Michigan Daily the Michigan Music Business Club is meant for any student passionate about music and the music industry.

“The club is just dedicated to providing educational resources and professional development for kids like me who want to work in the music industry, but on the business side of things rather than the actual, like singing, songwriting, art side of things,” Selman said. “So, what the (Michigan Music Business Club) is doing essentially is offering kids a supplemental music, business and entertainment industry education that they wouldn’t be able to get through traditional classes.”

A variety of corporate sponsors partnered with MMBC to advertise and provide complementary products at the conference, including Vitamin Water, Red Bull, La Colombe Coffee Roasters and Celsius. Business freshman Shayna Goldberg, a Celsius student marketing ambassador, told The Daily she thought the conference would be a good opportunity to reach a new group of potential customers.

“I had never brought Celsius to a conference like this before,” Goldberg said. “I thought that it’d be a really good way to market to a different kind of customer than we usually do, since we usually interact more with Greek Life and athletics (here at the University).”

After checking in to the event and networking in Ross’ Winter Garden, attendees gathered in Robertson Auditorium to hear opening remarks for the conference. Business senior Leia Frankel, MMBC co-president, told audience members about her journey with the club.

“The Michigan Music Business Club started about four years ago and (I was) very fortunate to have been part of the founding class (during my) fall freshman semester,” Frankel said. “It has grown an incredible amount since then.”

Selman said he and other members of the club had been preparing for the conference for a long time and were excited that the day had finally come.

“The conference has been an idea that was kind of planted since the founding of the club,” Selman said. “It wasn’t until the end of last year where we felt pretty confident and secure in our position on campus that we actually had the resources to pull (the Michigan Music Business Conference) off.”

Business and Engineering junior Nikhil Dayal echoed Frankel’s sentiment as the club’s other co-president, sharing how excited he was for the first year of the conference.

“This is our first-ever Michigan Music Business Conference,” Dayal said. “We’re so excited to share this experience with you guys. You know, we’re going to make this an annual thing and hope to grow this to be the biggest possible thing we can.”

Keynote speaker Robert Gibbs, partner and co-head of United Talent Agency’s Atlanta office, then told students about his rise to success in the music industry. Gibbs said his biggest piece of advice was to do what you love, because then success will follow.

“It starts with passion, right?” Gibbs said. “Be passionate, that will trump everything. And that’s why when I go into a room to sign artists that I’m super passionate about, I’m confident that no one’s more passionate than me about it … It’s just so crazy because when I reflect back on my career and life … I had no idea I would be in this position.”

Attendees heard from a variety of industry leaders in addition to Gibbs throughout the day, including Tyler Eilenberg of Republic Records, Sylvie Konner of AG Artists, Lee Dannay of Thirty Tigers, Garret Koehler of Assemble Sound, Noah Simon of United Talent Agency and Justin Scarborough of Equative Thinking. Selman told The Daily in an interview before the event that people should be on the lookout for what the MMBC does next.

“It’s our first year doing this so it’s been super exciting, super challenging and super rewarding,” Selmand said. “I definitely want people to keep the name Michigan Music Business Club and the Michigan Music Business Conference in their minds, because this is something that we’re looking to do every year from here on out and only get better and make it bigger.”

