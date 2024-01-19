Just off the corner of East Liberty Street and South Fifth Avenue sits a quaint restaurant with a different, bright color on each wall and a varied, Mediterranean-inspired menu. Spiedo opened in late September after some construction and permit delays.

Brad Greenhill, Spiedo’s owner, is no stranger to the restaurant business. He also owns Takoi in Detroit, a high-end Thai restaurant that focuses on using local ingredients. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Greenhill said he decided to open another restaurant after purchasing a vertical rotisserie and experimenting with spit-roasted foods.

“Before I opened Spiedo, I sort of whimsically purchased a vertical rotisserie with the hope (of) doing a pop-up with it or using it at my restaurant in Detroit,” Greenhill said. “Then it ended up happening that this spot became available, and it came with a large griddle and then, underneath the hood, there was room for a vertical rotisserie.”

Greenhill was already familiar with Spiedo’s current location, as the site was Takoi’s first pop-up restaurant space. Greenhill said this partially inspired him to lease the space for Spiedo after Jerusalem Garden relocated and the site was available.

“Eight years ago it was the original pop-up spot for Takoi so it got its start out of that space,” Greenhill said. “(Takoi) was there for about six (or) eight months while we were building out our restaurant space in Detroit. So I got a little bit of nostalgia for it. And I saw that it had become available, so I signed the lease.”

Ian Griffin, who has worked at Spiedo since it opened, told The Daily he has worked at several different restaurants in the Ann Arbor area and he believes what is being done at Spiedo is special. Spiedo is a scratch kitchen, which means all food served is made with fresh food that is never processed or frozen.

“Everything we’re doing is from a scratch kitchen, something you’ve seen less and less in the world in general,” Griffin said. “It does require us to obviously spend a lot of time in the kitchen. But it’s kind of gratifying in that when you get here you’re getting food that you can’t really get anywhere else because it’s our own.”

Spiedo General Manager Matthew Ferreira has worked in the restaurant industry since he was 17 years old, both locally and in New England. With this amount of experience, he said he sees something fun and valuable about Spiedo’s environment.

“It’s just a fun place,” Ferreira said. “We try to be as non-pretentious as possible. Just having fun with our drinks. We’ve got our draft cocktails which rotate out as we please (and) chefs that are rotating menu items constantly.”

Ferreira said he believes people should come to Spiedo for the food, the accommodating prices and the overall value of the experience.

“I think first and foremost, the food is outstanding,” Ferreira said. “We’re also trying to hit a price point that can be appreciated. There’s definitely some more expensive options around here that are great. But we want to hit that mark where it’s available to everybody. The ingredients are there. The food is taken care of by some pretty skilled people, so you’re getting a lot of value for what you get here.”

Greenhill said he is always trying the new items at Spiedo and that his current favorite is the 2-Star Review, a falafel smash burger with various toppings.

“(My favorite food at Spiedo is) usually something that’s new, but the sandwich I’ve been eating the most recently is the 2-Star Review,” Greenhill said. “We do it like a smashburger: take the ball, smash it on the griddle and then that’s wrapped with a fermented mango chili sauce and half sour cucumbers and then every sandwich has shredded cabbage, Spiedo sauce and pickled onions on it.”

LSA senior Meredith Randall is a regular Spiedo visitor and said she was excited about its opening in an interview with The Daily.

“The food there is most definitely my favorite in Ann Arbor,” Randall said. “I love everything there. It’s all super flavorful, and new and exciting.”

Daily Staff Reporter Miles Anderson can be reached at milesand@umich.edu.