Located in the heart of Ann Arbor on South Fifth Avenue is Earthen Jar, a local buffet-style Indian restaurant specializing in vegetarian and kosher cuisine. Family-owned and operated, the restaurant has been serving the Ann Arbor community since 1997, now providing both dine-in and packaged meal options.

Though the physical restaurant remains a popular dining option for Ann Arbor residents, Earthen Jar’s packaged meal options are offered at a variety of stores throughout Southeast Michigan. After first selling their packaged meals at Arbor Farms Market, Earthen Jar soon expanded to an assortment of other health food stores in Ann Arbor and nearby cities.

Earthen Jar’s packaged foods allow Ann Arbor residents easy access to quick and healthy vegetarian meals where they buy their regular groceries. Rob Cantelon, co-owner of Arbor Farms Market, told The Michigan Daily that Earthen Jar’s packaged meals helped them better reach the market’s target customers and catch up on food production..

“We had a smaller store and we expanded right at the end of 2015,” Cantelon said. “And then, we really blew up our deli and made it much bigger. We used to make all the food that we sold, but we just couldn’t do it anymore. Plus, we have a real strong vegan and gluten-free clientele. (Earthen Jar) just looked like a good match for us … they’ve been supplying us with two or three deliveries a week for six or seven years now.”

In the past two months, however, Earthen Jar has faced a number of setbacks. In December 2022, a fire at 311 S. 5th Ave — the building housing Earthen Jar and Simple Pleasures Bakery — caused $20,000 in damages to the building and the surrounding area. In a Facebook post by the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department, it was confirmed that fire trucks responded to the fire at around 11:15 p.m. that night.

“Firefighters made a quick knock-down limiting fire damage,” the post read. “One occupant was transported with a medical condition. Damage is estimated at $20,000. HVA and AAPD assisted onscene.”

The building also suffered from a cluster of break-ins over the past few months. Chris Page, the strategic communications manager for the Ann Arbor Police Department, confirmed in an email to The Daily that on Dec. 29 and 30, the apartment above Earthen Jar was broken into, and on Jan. 5, 8 and 18, the restaurant itself was broken into. Based on suspect descriptions and photos, Page said it appears the break-ins on Jan. 8 and 18 were committed by two separate people, perhaps signaling a more widespread security issue for Earthen Jar. Page told The Daily that little progress has been made with the investigation and that the AAPD has not been able to discern why so many break ins occurred in such a short time.

“No arrests at this time and nothing new in the investigation that indicates the burglaries are connected,” Page said.

One of the managers, Sim Sethi, a U-M alum, told The Daily about how the frequent break-ins have led the restaurant team to question the future of Earthen Jar’s Ann Arbor location. With little progress being made in the police investigation, Sethi said it is difficult for the team to rationalize the recent hardships they have suffered.

“We are unsure; we had a slew of break-ins recently and I don’t know if that’s a sign for us that we should not stay here or not,” Sethi said. “We’re still on the fence on if we’re gonna keep this (location) or not. Unfortunately, no arrests have been made and it seems they were separate intruders. It did feel like (we were singled out) but not sure a reason why we would be targeted.”

As the future of Earthen Jar’s Ann Arbor location is called into question, one thing is certain: the restaurant’s expansion to a second location in Ypsilanti. The new location will be at 406 W. Michigan Ave. in the heart of Ypsilanti’s bustling restaurant scene. Sethi said the renovation of the new building is well underway, but there is still a lot of progress to be made before it is opened to the public.

“We are renovating a building in downtown Ypsilanti on Michigan Avenue,” Sethi said. “It’s still in the works, there’s still a lot to do in the building to get it up and running and meet all the requirements from the city and the health department. We are planning on opening another location out in Ypsilanti very soon.”

Sethi said Earthen Jar’s decision to expand its services to packaged foods came after the construction of the Library Lane Parking Garage in 2012 decreased the restaurant’s business.

“About eight years ago, there was an underground parking structure built next to us,” Sethi said. “That really slowed our business down so we had to figure out new ways to get to our customers because our road was shut down, so we started doing packaged meals at local grocery stores.”

Sethi added that the extra source of income from Earthen Jar’s packaged goods allowed the business to survive the COVID-19 related challenges downtown Ann Arbor faced throughout the pandemic and expand their customer base.

“We started with Arbor Farms on Stadium,” Sethi said. “(We) eventually expanded to Argus Farm Stop, Agricole in Chelsea, the Ann Arbor and the Ypsi co-op, as well as a variety of other locations throughout Southeast Michigan.”

