When customers walk into Milk & Froth, the newest addition to Ann Arbor’s collection of unique ice cream shops, they are greeted by bright red walls and a display of ice cream flavors including honeycomb, sea salt butter cake and malt cherry chocolate. Milk & Froth, Detroit-based ice cream shop, first opened its Ann Arbor doors three months ago on 328 S. Main St., but their ice cream can be found at a variety of stores across the state.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Emma Irvine, Ann Arbor Milk & Froth employee, said the atmosphere of the store creates a positive environment for employees, Ann Arbor residents and U-M students alike.

“Everyone’s in a good mood when they come here,” Irvine said, “It is a local business in Southeast Michigan and it contributes to creating jobs for a lot of students. It’s also a place where students can hang out.”

Public Health graduate student Zainab Manzoor said she recommends the new ice cream shop to students. Manzoor was particularly excited to see honeycomb ice cream offered at Milk & Froth — while it is one of her favorites, she said it is often hard to find.

“You don’t see honeycomb a lot in other places,” Manzoor said. “Honeycomb is a super good flavor of ice cream and one of my favorites, so I appreciate having that here in Michigan. (Milk & Froth) is cute! It’s got really interesting decor and seating areas. It’s a nice location.”

The company prides itself on offering a variety of homemade ice cream flavors, including vegan and dairy-free options. Public Health graduate student Skylar Pearse said she feels the atmosphere and fun flavors make Milk & Froth a perfect place to visit, especially for the adventurous type.

“(Milk and Froth) has some fun flavors, you should try each of them,” Pearse said. “You never know, it might be something crazy. They have the black sesame right now.”

Irvine said she also appreciates that customers have the option to get vegan options as well, which she thinks tastes very similar to traditional dairy ice cream. She said that Milk & Froth ice cream is as good as it gets when it comes to locally-made ice cream.

“My favorite flavor is Peppermint Patty, which is cool because it’s a vegan ice cream made with coconut cream, which most people wouldn’t even tell,” Irvine said, “But our most popular flavors are the sea salt butter cake and the honeycomb. We don’t add preservatives or additives, so it’s the best ice cream you can get.”

Daily Staff Reporter Maleny Crespo can be reached at mcrespo@umich.edu.