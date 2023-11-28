Mochinut, a restaurant specializing in mochi donuts as well as boba and Korean-style hot dogs recently opened a location on Plymouth Road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus. The Ann Arbor location is Mochinut’s first store in the state.

Mochinut was founded by CEO Jaewook Ha in Southern California, with the first store opening in 2020. The chain has since grown to more than 150 locations throughout the United States, as well as locations in South Korea and Thailand. The cafe’s signature item — their mochi donuts — have become popular in recent years for their unique shape. The donuts are also made with rice flour, meaning they are gluten-free.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Ann Arbor Mochinut employee Chloe Luke said she thinks the chain will be successful in the city due to its diverse menu and contribution to the city’s food culture.

“The opening day was crazy,” Luke said. “Ann Arbor has a pretty huge diversity in terms of what you can get (to eat), so people are pretty comfortable with trying new things. … I think it’s been received pretty well.”

In an interview at the new Mochinut store, LSA junior Sydney Tran told The Daily she was happy with the quality of the food she purchased and was excited to see more Korean food options opening up in Ann Arbor.

“I actually work at a Korean restaurant … and they also serve Korean corn dogs,” Tran said. “My boss actually told me that there’s a cool place opening up with the mochi donuts, and I got really excited.”

Though Tran enjoyed the food, she said Mochinut’s North Campus location may make it difficult for students to reach the restaurant.

“I feel like the location itself would do a little better if it was on Central Campus, because right here, you’re not gonna get a lot of foot traffic,” Tran said. “You’re probably gonna need a car, or you’re going to have to take the bus and walk all the way here, which is kind of out of the way.”

U-M alum Ken Ngai also visited Mochinut for a sweet treat. He told The Daily he found Mochinut to be very versatile and said that boba and donuts would be a good go-to option for many customers.

“I think boba is definitely accessible to everyone now, everyone’s kind of used to it,” Ngai said. “It’s kind of like an alternative (to) coffee or tea. I feel like Mochinut can also serve a similar aspect of not just getting a donut … or a pastry from a cafe but coming over here for a whole experience.”

Daily News Contributor Noor Khanafer can be reached at noorkk@umich.edu.