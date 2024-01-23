The typically quiet Monday morning on East Liberty Street was replaced with about 200 freezing University of Michigan students and Ann Arbor community members lined up in anticipation for the grand opening of the new Dunkin’ location. The first 100 customers were eligible to receive free coffee for a year through a coupon book that grants them four free medium coffees per month for 14 months, only available to use at the Liberty location. The first patrons arrived a little before 2 a.m., with the line stretching over a block down by 6:45 a.m.

Law School student Nat Jordan, layered for warmth and topped with a Dunkin’ bucket hat, waited about two hours in line to be one of the first 100 individuals in the store. Jordan told The Michigan Daily that he had a special connection to Dunkin’.

“I’d do just about anything for Dunkin’,” Jordan said. “It’s a lifestyle. It’s the best coffee around and (for) free coffee for a year? It doesn’t matter how cold it is. I’d be out here.”

That special connection was born out of the fact that Jordan is a New England native, a region that has over 4,200 locations. To Jordan, the new location brings a taste of New England to the Ann Arbor coffee scene.

“I’m from New England and in New England, Dunkin’ is on every corner,” Jordan said. “It’s the go-to, best bang for your buck. … Nowhere else in the country has such a connection to their coffee. I know you have Pete’s in Seattle and Caribou in Minnesota, but Dunkin’ in New England is just like hot cocoa and marshmallows.”

Information junior Zoe Cutting said she and her friends got in line at 5:30 a.m. and, despite the cold, maintained excitement for their coffee and donuts.

“It’s been super cold and not fun, but it’s worth it,” Cuttin said. “I’m very thrilled (and) excited. Dunkin’ is cheaper than the majority of the other coffee shops around here, so I think it’ll be very convenient. Also, they’re super quick.”

Rackham student Janet Wang told The Daily she decided to wait in the line on a whim.

“I was kind of feeling spontaneous,” Wang said. “I was like, ‘Well, what else would I be doing with my time anyways?’ So might as well get up early on Monday. … I’m really excited because it might not be the best coffee in town, but I think it’s really cheap and reliable, which I really appreciate.”

Since the new location was first announced in August, Ann Arbor residents and U-M students have been anxiously awaiting the official opening. In an interview with The Daily, LSA junior Jordan Green said she had been looking forward to the location for a long time.

“I’ve been excited for them to open since I saw that it was ‘coming soon’ earlier this year,” Green said. “I thought it was gonna be ready a lot earlier than it was. Then (my friend) sent us the deal earlier the other day, and we all said ‘This would be a fantastic idea’ and then realized at 4:30 this morning, when we woke up, that maybe it wasn’t, but the fact that we’re about to get our slip (for) free coffee for a year I think makes it worth it.”

Mandy Ristic, Dunkin’ Franchisee and operating partner at the Liberty location, told The Daily they decided to open a location closer to the U-M campus because of the demand from students.

“About eight years ago, there was a big push from the students in Ann Arbor,” Ristic said. “They signed a petition and they sent it to Dunkin’ to say ‘we want a Dunkin.’ ”

Ristic said it was hard to find a location that worked, so when Cloverleaf Restaurant closed in December 2021 and the location was vacated, it was perfect. According to Ristic, they paid tribute to the restaurant by keeping the original ceiling moldings. A second Dunkin’ location will be opening on the corner of State Street and East William Street in the spring.

Ristic said the location has been a long time coming, and the engagement from the Ann Arbor community in the week leading up to the opening made the event particularly exciting.

“We’ve been so excited,” Ristic said. “I’ve been excited all week because of the hype and everything. Even when I wear a Dunkin’ shirt around town people hound me and are like ‘When is Dunkin’ opening?’ and ‘We can’t wait.’ ”

