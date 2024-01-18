Moosejaw, outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, is closing its Ann Arbor location after Dick’s Sporting Goods acquired the company from former owner Walmart. Jan. 17 marks the closing of the brick-and-mortar Ann Arbor location, which opened on 327 S. Main St. in 2005.

As a part of the acquisition, all but three Moosejaw locations will be closed. The stores set to close include seven Michigan locations: Birmingham on West Maple Road, Ann Arbor, Belmont, downtown Detroit, East Lansing, Grand Rapids and Grosse Pointe. The closing out-of-state locations are in Boulder, Colo.; Kansas City, Mo.; Olathe, Kan. and Chicago. The three stores that will remain open are in Bentonville, Ark.; Salt Lake City and Birmingham on Woodward Avenue.

In a press release, Todd Spaletto, senior vice president of Dick’s Sporting Goods, said he expects the business to grow under new management.

“We admire what Moosejaw has accomplished over the past 30 years as leaders in the outdoor industry and look forward to the opportunity to share insights and learn from one another,” Spaletto said. “We believe there’s potential to grow the Moosejaw business and provide compelling experiences and an expanded product assortment to its millions of loyal customers.”

Daily Staff Reporter Noor Khanafer can be reached at noorkk@umich.edu.