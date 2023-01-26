Ann Arbor’s Main Street runs straight through the heart of downtown and has been home to a constant flow of activity since the 1800s. While the street signs may differentiate a North and a South Main Street, the Main Street Area Association bridges the two, bringing the Ann Arbor community together.

Still, many community members don’t know what the MSAA does. Founded in 2004, the MSAA focuses on supporting local Main St. businesses and improving the vitality of downtown Ann Arbor. MSAA Executive Officer Sandra Andrade told The Michigan Daily the organization’s ultimate aim is to be “the best Main Street in Michigan.”

“Part of our thing is we try to connect our Main Street area with area nonprofits … Just the things that make the community function, like the University of Michigan, students, faculty, staff,” Andrade said. “We try to continuously network the downtown with community entities to be a part of the community.”

Ann Arbor’s downtown is split into four districts – Main Street, State Street, Kerrytown and South University. Not every business on Main Street is a member of MSAA, and not every member is a business; Ann Arbor residents are welcome to join the association, as are law firms and insurance companies that operate in the Main Street area.

According to Andrade, MSAA mainly supports its members by providing networking opportunities for the local businesses in the association.

“We provide opportunities for them to connect with each other,” Andrade said. “If one of our retailers wanted to do a fun Valentine’s Day (event), they could email me and I would email all of our members and say, ‘Who’s interested in partnering?’ and so it’s a way for them to connect.”

MSAA also provides advertising for its members through various social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram. Rita Jourdan, general manager of Cherry Republic, located on Main Street, spoke with The Daily about how the MSAA’s social media presence helps promote businesses and special events.

“The advertising — the Facebook, the Instagram — all the social media pages have been super helpful,” Jourdan said. “When there is an event that happens downtown, each individual store is able to promote what’s happening.”

Beyond networking, the MSAA also aims to advocate for its members by taking complaints to the appropriate authorities on behalf of downtown businesses that face a common issue.

MSAA is also responsible for working with association members alongside the local government to close off portions of Main Street and nearby areas during the summer to provide extended outdoor seating options to restaurant patrons. Jourdan said she believes outdoor seating benefits all businesses, not just restaurants.

“(Closing down the streets for outdoor seating) creates a fun, walkable social district downtown, which has been a huge help to Cherry Republic and, I think, other businesses as well,” Jourdan said. “They’ve been able to expand their restaurants into the streets for some of the nights.”

Le Bon Macaron, a French macaron cafe, is another one of MSAA’s participating businesses. Owner Kelly Toland told The Daily that joining MSAA has allowed her to access many valuable resources to help her business.

“(MSAA) has been a wonderful resource and really a constant support for the small businesses in the area,” Toland said. “They are really supportive, making sure that the community knows what’s going on with all the businesses. They do a great job.”

In addition to working with businesses, the association is in charge of maintaining the flower beds that line Main Street and assisting with the holiday lights that are put up every winter, or “the beautification of downtown,” as Andrade calls it.

MSAA has also been in charge of a Social District in downtown Ann Arbor launched in 2021 where customers may carry alcoholic beverages within labeled boundaries in the area around Main Street between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. The MSAA also organizes annual Main Street events, including Ann Arbor Restaurant Week, Artoberfest and more.

LSA freshman Nolan Pesci told The Daily he appreciates the work MSAA puts in to make the downtown area more social and lively, especially during the winter.

“The open social districts are super fun,” Pesci said. “Main Street always looks pretty with all of the holiday lights around this time in winter and it’s great for families and friends to enjoy food and drinks in the street.”

