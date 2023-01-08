Consistently ranked as one of the top places to live in the country, Ann Arbor’s appeal relies heavily on its numerous and delicious restaurant options. Taking a walk down any street yields a rich sensory experience as everything from Asian and Italian to Mexican and American cuisine options excite the eyes, nose and taste buds.

Recently, a new fusion restaurant popped up on the northside of town. El Limōn introduced a new blend of Mediterranean and Mexican flavors to Ann Arbor when it opened on Nov. 4. The restaurant, nestled between The Songbird Cafe and Curry On, an Indian Street Food hot spot, on Plymouth Road is bringing new flavors to the area around the University of Michigan’s North Campus.

El Limōn’s menu offers dishes that combine the two unique flavor palates, bringing creations to life such as: crispy falafel tacos, spiced chicken shawarma burritos, rice dishes with yellow flour tortillas, nacho chips and lentil bowls.

Ali Hijazi, owner of El Limōn, was born in Lebanon and previously ran the two ‘Zamaan Cafe’s, a Lebanese cuisine style restaurant in Ann Arbor. Hijazi said he believes the combination of Mediterranean and Mexican cuisines is not novel, noting commonalities between Mediterranean and Mexican cuisine. For instance, Hijazi said there’s a fine line separating a burrito from a pita wrap — it all comes down to the type of bread and the spices and sauces.

“So, the burrito that you see, the flour, or the tortilla, of the taco is nothing but pita bread,” Hijazi said. “When we are cooking, whatever we use in Arabic cuisine, so many ingredients are common with Mexican cuisine.”

LSA freshman Isaac Hintz expressed curiosity towards the idea of Mediterranean-Mexican fusion. He said the two cuisines are individually among his favorites, so he would be interested in trying them together at El Limōn.

“Mediterranean food is probably my favorite food … and then Mexican is probably my second or third favorite, so I think fusing those would be pretty good,” Hintz said. “I’ll have to try (El Limōn) for myself.”

When creating El Limōn, Hijazi said he saw an opportunity for a restaurant in Ann Arbor that combinated these cuisines. He said he hopes his customers will see the connection between Mediterranean and Mexican food styles.

As for the future of El Limōn and the Zamaan Cafes, Hijazi said he is somewhat concerned about finding employees to work at the restaurants long-term. He told The Michigan Daily he has not had many people ask about jobs. He said the issue may be symptomatic of a larger industry-wide worker shortage that has plagued the restaurant scene since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently Hijazi’s family members are working at El Limōn as cashiers and cooks to keep the doors open, but only temporarily until they finish their studies at school.

“We can barely handle these businesses now,” Hijazi said. “We can’t find workers. This is a big problem for the restaurant industry now.”

Despite the shortage of employees for Hijazi’s restaurants, customers have been steadily coming to El Limōn since it opened two months ago. Eric Kaldjian, an employee at the North Campus Research Complex, went to El Limōn with his family to celebrate his birthday. He said his family loves Middle Eastern food and was excited by El Limōn’s menu.

“(My family and I) were so looking forward to coming here that we came here for my birthday lunch,” Kaldjian said. “We all loved the Middle Eastern food from Zamaan (Cafe). So we concluded that (El Limōn) is likely to be very good also. And our conclusion was correct.”

Hijazi shared that he hopes to make El Limōn a space for the cultural fusions to continue to flourish by having live Spanish and Arabic music play inside El Limōn.

“We’re hoping to bring live musicians, (so) they can introduce the customers to the fusion of music,” Hijazi said.

Kaldjian was with his wife, Cynthia Stiles, and their son. They all said the food was delicious, and Stiles added that she was especially interested in the unique combination of cuisines.

“I was curious about how the fusion between Mexican and Middle Eastern flavors would work, and I have to say it works very well,” Stiles said.

Daily Staff Reporter Aditya Kannan can be reached at kannana@umich.edu.