If you want to enjoy a meal on an authentic London double-decker bus without crossing the pond, 1923 is the place for you. Nicknamed the “bustaurant,” 1923 is owned by husband and wife Aaron and Miriam Orr and serves up modern, gluten-free fusion tacos. The menu boasts a variety of flavors, with culinary influences from the American South, Caribbean, Middle East and Korea — all made on a Liverpool classic, red, double-decker tour bus parked at 320 Miller Avenue, just northwest of downtown Ann Arbor.

1923 serves tacos for lunch and rolled ice cream for dessert, both of which have already been a big hit within the Ann Arbor community. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Ann Arbor resident Dave Karl said he has visited 1923 a couple of times and named the Caribbean Queen — a flavorful mashup of spicy chicken and tangy fruit — as his favorite item on the menu.

“I like this dish (with) pulled jerk chicken, grilled pineapple, cilantro, cheese and mango salsa, and served with a lime crema drizzle,” Karl said. “It’s so good. (I‘ve been) going for 2 months.”

Aaron Orr told The Daily the idea for 1923 started when his mom spotted a London-themed double-decker coffee shop on a trip to North Carolina. Orr got the inspiration for the name of his business from the year the first engine-powered double decker bus was released in London — 1923.

“My mom thought, ‘Aw (the double-decker coffee shop) was so cute,’ so she sent us the picture,” Aaron Orr said. “A lightbulb went off and we thought, ‘What would stop us from putting a full-blown kitchen in one of those?’”

The Orrs said they put the idea on the back burner for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic until food trucks and outdoor dining started becoming popular alternatives to eating at restaurants.

“Food trucks (were) surviving, outdoor trucks (were) surviving and we got to revisit the double-decker idea,” Miriam Orr said. “That’s when we put pen to paper and really started our business plan.”

After extensive planning and constant communication with a double-decker bus dealer based out of Liverpool, the Orrs said their double-decker bus successfully made the over 3,000 mile journey across the Atlantic and was brought ashore in New York in April 2022. Due to truck driver shortages, however, the bus could only be shipped as far as New Jersey before the Orrs got a call that they had to pick it up and drive it the rest of the way home.

“Aaron and I, with 48 hours’ notice, jumped on a plane and flew to the East Coast and began this journey back to Michigan,” Miriam Orr said. “We told our kids the drive would only take 13 hours or so and we even accounted for extra time. The dealers failed to mention that (the bus) tops out at 40 miles per hour.”

But while double-deckers might be efficient in London, the Orrs said they found out that driving it on the right side of the road all the way across Pennsylvania was far from ideal.

“You’re on the right-hand side of the vehicle … It’s 30 feet long,” Aaron Orr said. “The engine (was) exposed … (and) the top was open, so it was raining on my hands with diesel fumes filling the cab. It was crazy. We named (the bus) Destiny and that name was utilized the entire trip as we were praying to the bus: ‘Please, Destiny, just make it these 200 miles.’”

As it turned out, destiny was on their side. Twenty-three hours later, the Orrs pulled into the parking lot on Miller Ave, where the bus has been parked ever since. 1923 opened six months later on Sept. 6.

The Orrs explained how the experience of co-owning the restaurant and watching their business grow has strengthened their marriage.

“It’s hard, but it made us have to build our relationship stronger, our marriage stronger and really work through our strengths and weaknesses,” Miriam Orr said. “I couldn’t imagine doing this with anyone else. It’s been incredible. We don’t have any (kids) together, so this is actually our baby.”

Now nearly six months old, their “baby” has grown so much that the Orrs said they are already planning on expanding 1923 to a brick and mortar location later this year. But they said Destiny isn’t going anywhere.

“We will be moving to 552 S. Main St. and we will be connecting our bus to a house,” Aaron Orr said. “We will be turning the living room into a dining room (for) indoor dining (and) we’ll probably be getting a couple of smaller trucks to do some catering and some parties.”

Ann Arbor resident Katie Kerschbaum, who has been a dedicated customer since 1923 opened, told The Daily she is particularly appreciative of the gluten-free options. She said she also appreciates the unique experience of getting to sit on the upper-deck of the bus while enjoying her meal.

“It is so nice to be able to safely eat anything on the menu without modification and without concern about how it was handled or prepared,” Kerschbaum said. “My favorite dish is the omiyage tacos, which come with ginger chicken and mango salsa. The owners are so friendly and welcoming, and it is a fun experience to sit up on top of the bus while eating a meal.”

Daily Staff Reporter Emma Spring can be reached at sprinemm@umich.edu.