Throughout the month of February, the University of Michigan and the Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs Office (MESA) organized events to celebrate Black History Month (BHM) and the 50th anniversary of the Trotter Multicultural Center and MESA. The BHM Planning Committee decided on the theme BLACK JOY! with events ranging from a celebratory round table on singer Eileen Southern and the music of Black Americans to a dance workshop for ballroom dancing.

MESA and the BHM Planning Committee organized a closing ceremony for the month, which included dance ensemble performances, vocal music numbers and a keynote presentation by Robin Wilson, associate professor of dance and associate professor in the department of african american studies. LSA senior Kori Tucker, a member of the BHM Planning Committee member, began the ceremony by welcoming guests and explained why the planning committee chose “BLACK JOY!” as the theme for this year’s Black History Month.

“Throughout this month, we have made it a mission to celebrate ourselves,” Tucker said. “We realized that Black people experienced many hardships, therefore we didn’t want to focus on that. As the planning committee was brainstorming ideas for what this year’s Black History Month theme should be, we decided that this campus in particular was overdue for a celebration of our joy, which is how we came up with BLACK JOY!.”

Business junior Omar Elrashid,another member of the committee, spoke about the priorities for the celebration of “BLACK JOY!”

“This month, we have made it a priority to focus on the successes and accomplishments of Black people of all backgrounds,” Elrashid said. “We wanted to highlight that despite our struggles, we are leaders, scientists, doctors, innovators, entertainers and so much more. We wanted to highlight that we as Black people continuously beat the odds in a world that was, in theory, not made for us. We wanted to show that Black joy is being proud of who we are, despite our struggles.”

Dillion Cathro, program manager for the School of Social Work, gave a land acknowledgment as well as an acknowledgment to the people of African descent who put work into the land the University stands on.

“We also want to acknowledge the people of African descent who were instrumental in the cultivation, maintenance and industrialization of much of the lands that we currently inhabit,” Cathro said. “The countless contributions they offered in the fields, factories, classrooms, boardrooms and across this country assisted in paving the way for us to be here today. We affirm and honor their deeds and vow to continue to lift up their members. We are their legacy.”

Business junior Taylor Smith then introduced the first performer of the ceremony, Rackham student Byron Brooks, more commonly known by his stage name MoSoul. The performance was titled “Being Black in America.”

“For the past few years, all I’ve heard was America, scream about again making it great,” Brooks said. “And to that notion I begged the question, my brothers and sisters: when was our country truly and ethically great? Was it during the time when my people were beaten, enslaved and raped? Being Black in America. Was it when racist white men filled with hatred burned, crossed and lynched Black and Brown Americans, all while wearing a cross around their necks and a white sheet across their face? Being Black in America.”

Following Byron’s performance, the BHM Planning Committee asked the U-M community for their own personal definitions of Black Joy throughout the semester. LSA sophomore Maia Jackson shared a compilation of definitions students shared in response.

Jackson said students defined Black Joy as “navigating the world without fear of ridicule, fear of judgment,” “being able to freely live” and “to not try and somehow prove that I am good enough but to know that simply being me, being authentically me as a Black woman.”

Wilson, Keynote speaker for the BHM closing ceremony,, was the last to speak at the event. In her speech, Wilson described the intersection of dance and African American culture and shared her own definition of Black joy.

“BLACK JOY! is creativity,” Wilson said. “We take the guts, the weeds, the awful and we turned it into an entirely new cuisine. We took scraps of fabric and put them together and created these magnificent quilts. … Well, if we have become masters of taking what nobody wants, and turning it into brilliance, if we have learned how to handle adversity and oppression in the past, and we’re still here. If we can have rage and pain, and still keep going forward.”

MESA Administrative Assistant Neika White reminded the audience that although the official Black History Month ceremony was ending, the celebration of BLACK JOY! will continue.

“We thank you all so much for joining us in this closing ceremony. And we do want to make sure that we indicate (that) this may be the end of the major Black History Month celebration on a University of Michigan campus. However, it’s not the end of celebrating BLACK JOY! and our Black history.”

