The Washtenaw County Conservation District began pre-sales for its biannual Spring Tree & Shrub Sale on Jan. 2, which will continue until March 18. Pick-up for placed tree and shrub orders will be available on April 26 and 27 at the Spring Tree & Shrub Distribution area at times that are to be determined.

WCCD is a local organization that strives to aid citizens in conservation management and environmental concerns in the county. In addition to hosting events such as the Tractor Tire Drive and annual meetings, WCCD also provides resources such as landscape tools and rain barrel sales to local community members.

In 2023, WCCD successfully sold 45,505 trees and shrubs through the sale. The sale works alongside the Native Plant Sale, also run by WCCD, in which plants such as cardinal flowers native to the Great Lakes region are sold. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, WCCD Resource Coordinator Doug Reith said there are many steps that plant caretakers can take to help ensure the plants they buy thrive.

“Aside from providing educational resources on our website to care for the plants, we definitely encourage people to prepare where to put their plants, and maintenance and watering plans so that we can ensure success,” Reith said.

This sale encourages Washtenaw County residents to become more involved in the preservation of plants that are native to the area. Outreach Coordinator Dru Mark-Wilson said in an interview with The Daily that preservation of native plants provides many environmental benefits, including an increase in pollination.

“(Growing native plants is) beneficial not just to wildlife but also economically on our level of keeping our water clean and managing runoff,” Mark-Wilson said.

In an interview with The Daily, LSA junior Brandon Palomino-Alonso, a Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology major, said that he was excited that local organizations are making an effort toward local conservation.

“I find projects like the Tree & Shrub sale excellent for conservation because in urban environments like Washtenaw County, people don’t feel like they can make an impact, but (they) can with this program,” Palomino-Alonoso said.

According to Reith, aside from the benefits that conservation brings on a local scale, such as water runoff, the collective efforts of an entire community can help improve present-day environmental problems.

“In the bigger picture, we are looking at climate change and carbon restoration,” Reith said. “Natural areas for the plants (are) critical for life on the planet.”

