Ann Arbor voters passed the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA) Expansion Proposal in the Aug. 2 primary election. The proposal received 24,975 Yes votes and 16,115 No votes. The proposal seeks to maintain and expand the AAATA with the goal of expanding TheRide bus system, which serves the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti areas. The proposal will levy property taxes by increasing the millage rate from 0.7 to 2.38 mills ($2.38 for every $1,000 in taxable property value) over a five-year period from 2024 to 2028.

The proposal seeks to make improvements regarding accessibility and inclusivity for frequent users of TheRide. The improvements include the expansion of late-night, weekend and holiday services as well as a direct route from downtown Ypsilanti to downtown Ann Arbor.

The proposal heavily focuses on increasing social equity through the funding of AAATA, noting that these improvements would equalize access to services, jobs and medical and educational resources. AAATA also plans on using the funding to increase the number of zero-emission buses for TheRide in accordance with municipal climate goals, including Ann Arbor’s A2Zero initiative. The proposal is the first part of AAATA’s “long-range plan” to continue supporting the community’s changing needs.

