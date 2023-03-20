While wandering around downtown Ann Arbor at night it is hard to miss the bright orange-and-teal neon glow of the State Theatre marquee. Right across the street, the Michigan Theater sign is just as iconic — a warm array of incandescent bulbs surrounding a vertical “MICHIGAN” 10-feet off the ground. Both of the brightly-lit theaters and their retro-style signs have become landmarks for those who live close by — but how did two major entertainment venues end up so close to each other?

Both the Michigan Theater and State Theatre have historic roots in Ann Arbor — the Michigan Theater is the older of the two, at almost 100 years old it originally opened in 1928. The State Theatre opened 14 years later in 1942 as a single-screen venue, though it was upgraded to a four-screen multiplex theater in 1977. In the late 1970s, the construction of many large multiplex theaters caused smaller movie theaters to close or expand — like the State did. Meanwhile, the Michigan Theater initially remained a single-screen theater and faced financial difficulties in the late 1970s, which eventually led to the creation of the Michigan Theater Foundation in 1979 to preserve and protect the Michigan Theater. The foundation has overseen the State Theater since 2014.

Ellen PutneyMoore, director of marketing for the Michigan Theater Foundation and a University of Michigan alum, grew up in Ann Arbor and used to go to the Michigan Theater during her time in high school and as an undergraduate at the University. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, PutneyMoore explained the origin of the connection between the two theaters. She said after the previous owners of the State Theatre, Aloha Entertainment, decided to sell the building in 1997, a group of local buyers decided it would be supervised by the Michigan Theater Foundation along with the Michigan Theater.

“At a certain point, Aloha Entertainment decided that they wanted to get rid of the State Theatre, so a group of local investors bought the building in 1997,” PutneyMoore said. “This investor group is the one that hired the Michigan Theatre Foundation as well to operate the State (Theatre) in 1999 … the Michigan Theater (Foundation) was like, ‘Oh, no. We can’t get rid of this incredible 1942 landmark,’ so they purchased the theater in 2014.”

PutneyMoore said before the State Theatre and Michigan Theater were jointly overseen by the foundation, they were “friendly rival” theaters that focused on providing different types of entertainment.

“The Michigan (Theater) has always focused a lot more on live events,” PutneyMoore said. “Now (it shows) movies as well, but (it) will do a lot of live events, concerts, lectures, that sort of thing. It was more of a friendly rivalry — the State (Theatre) was doing a lot of independent films and first run repertory, much like they’re still doing now.”

The Michigan Theater and State Theatre still offer different types of entertainment today. TheState Theatre often plays independent and popular films, while the Michigan Theater plays any other recently released films and has the space and venue for more live performances or large events, according to PutneyMoore.

“The State (Theatre) was doing a lot of both independent films and first run repertory, much like they’re still doing now,” PutneyMoore said. “(The theaters are and historically) were distinctive because the Michigan (Theater) had the space to do live events, whereas the State (Theater) had always just been a movie theater.”

PutneyMoore said both theaters have become more than just an array of movie screens and plush seats — they are also important cultural landmarks.

“(Both theaters) are one of the crown jewels of the Ann Arbor community,” PutneyMoore said. “I think you can see that even at the University of Michigan. We’re on all the (University’s) brochures and when they talk about the surrounding town, we are highlighted.”

LSA sophomore Maeson Linnert studies Film, Television and Media and is a part of various theatre groups at the University such as the Residential College Players and Not Even Really Drama Students so he places a high value on local performance and entertainment spaces. Linnert said the Michigan Theater and State Theatre are smaller than most modern movie theaters, but give students an opportunity to think about the history of Ann Arbor when walking by.

“I believe they serve as a reminder to Ann Arbor’s rich history without becoming a plaque on a wall somewhere,” Linnert said. “They’re still alive and, as far as I can tell, doing pretty well.”

LSA sophomore Isabelle Zeaske, vice president of the RC Players, said a trip to either theater provides a fun escape for U-M students and Ann Arbor community members.

“I appreciate that they’re some of the most accessible historical buildings in the campus area,” Zeaske said. “Plus, they serve a fun and useful purpose.”

Business and LSA junior Brooklynne Bates is also studying FTVM and is co-president of the student organization Black Film Society. Bates said the theaters often coordinate programming with the University for events, especially within the FTVM program.

“(Compared to the Michigan Theater,) I have (more) experience in the State Theatre, not only watching movies there, but also attending different events,” Bates said. “For example, the Film, Television (and) Media Department often brings in guest speakers who will show their movies (there). So, I’ve gone with my classmates to see movies from different directors.”

The University often holds events, such as the Penny Stamps Speaker Series, at the Michigan Theater, bringing in guest speakers and opportunities for education throughout the year.

Bates said walking past the facade of the theaters makes her feel a sense of hominess and belonging in the streets of the city.

“I just feel like I’m walking by a little piece of history (when I pass by the theaters),” Bates said. “You just kind of feel like: this is Ann Arbor.”

