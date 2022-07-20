Editor’s Note: The sources Ethan Jones, John Doe and James Leo, referenced in this article, have had their names changed in order to protect their identities and housing. The Michigan Daily has verified their identities and their stories.

When Ethan Jones first started searching for an apartment over a decade ago, South Grove Apartments, a 1970s suburban apartment complex, immediately stood out to him. Sitting near the city limit with several major bus routes passing by, South Grove (formerly Pheasant Run Apartments) offered easy access to the University of Michigan, where Jones was employed. The monthly rent then was around $600, whereas the median rent in the city was around $900. Jones told The Michigan Daily in an interview about his initial experience.

“We were just looking around on Craigslist when we found this place and it was cheaper than anything else by a couple of hundred dollars a month,” Jones said. “So we’ve basically been here the entire time and the buses are just as convenient (as they were before).”

Earlier this year, Jones said he felt a sense of impending doom. In recent years, many previously affordable suburban apartment complexes were quickly spinned to the market rate. South Grove recently switched their management from Hartman & Tyner to Village Green, a rental company with one of the largest portfolios in Ann Arbor, which alarmed residents.

"I checked the website, trying to get an idea of what the rent increase for next year is going to be, and then I noticed that we (our rent) went up to $1,350," Jones said. "I'm thinking, 'Holy cow, that's like a $350 increase'. That's a big jump over $45 (increase in past years)."

Village Green could not be reached for comment in time for publication. In interviews with The Daily, multiple residents have confirmed the rent hike and their rent increases range from 20%-33% based on room types. In comparison, the city’s median rent increase is 13.6% from last year, according to the data published by Apartment List, a rental research website. The rent hike could potentially affect more than 800 people currently living in the area.

John Doe, who has been in South Grove for almost seven years, told The Daily he believed the rent increase was unjustified. He said the property’s rebranding effort with the name change seems inconsistent with its declining amenity and service quality.

"Everything's a ton of expensive in this area, but it used to be like Pheasant Run was outdated," Doe said. "Since (Village Green) took over, the outdoor pool hours have been reduced and indoor pool was done away with. The washer and dryer prices have gone up. So I kind of felt like it went from bad to worse."

South Grove’s website and Facebook page mention that it has renovated some of its units this year. However, the rents of the advertised newly renovated units go up to $1,600, which indicates an even higher jump in rent among these upgraded units.

For some of the current residents, their leasing cycles require them to finalize their renewal decisions with the rent increases within a compressed timeline. James Leo, a relatively new resident of South Grove, shared his experience with The Daily in an interview.

“(The management) reached out to me and told me that I didn’t reply (to their email), and then I told them I’m not just gonna agree over email and I want to know about my rent change stuff like that,” Leo said. “That’s when they told me the rent will go up to what it is now. I told them it was unfair to have such a quick and dramatic increase, and then they agreed to give me three days to make up my mind. I obviously couldn’t find somewhere else to get approved to move in three days, so I pretty much got backed into a corner here.”

In the past few months, housing activists in Ann Arbor have been advocating for an amendment to the city's rental law to alleviate the anxiety in lease renewal. Ann Arbor Rising For Tenants (AART), a housing justice coalition, has created a petition asking the City Council to put a Right to Renew (R2R) clause onto the ballot in November. The proposed amendment requires that landlords make a good-faith offer to renew a written lease for each tenant at least 180 days before the end of the current lease period, or the landlords shall pay relocation assistance unless the landlord has "good cause" to not offer renewal.

However, Michigan law prohibits local governments from imposing rent control. In a message to The Daily, Rackham student Lucy Peterson, the chair of the Graduate Employees’ Organization’s Housing Caucus and a member of AART, wrote about how she thought the rent-control ban undermines the local government’s ability to rein in rent hikes faced by tenants, including South Grove renters.

“Legally speaking, renters don’t have much recourse,” Peterson wrote. “The statewide (rent-control) ban means that we can’t pass local legislation that regulates rent increases … (South Grove renters’) best option is to band together and confront their landlord as a united front. If they can stand together, they may be able to use their collective power as leverage to get their landlord to meet some of their demands.”

Jones, who closely followed the city’s ballot initiative, said the renters have formed a social media group to communicate about their situations. However, he added that the renters didn’t plan to escalate the confrontation for fear of Village Green’s legal power and retaliation.

“Village Green is nationwide, so I’m not really optimistic that we’d really be able to go through and do something like that,” Jones said. “Our group right now is more like a sounding board.”

Meanwhile, multiple long-term residents, dismayed by the attitude of the management, have already decided to leave.

Srikanth Elesela, a Michigan Medicine research fellow who has been living in South Grove for five and a half years, was contacted in May, within a month before the end of his lease, that his rent for a two-bedroom unit would increase from $945 to $1,170.

“They did not even care to inform us like, ‘Heads up: three months from now or four months from now your rent will be increased,’” Elesela said. “They just said ‘next month.’ Another brutal thing I feel is they did not respect you. When I called Village Green, saying that you can’t increase like this and you should have told us ahead of time, they said if you want to stay, stay. Otherwise, (go) look for something else.”

Elesela already decided to leave. He said he noticed that at least 15-20 residents have been packing luggage into U-Haul trucks before him, presumably leaving the community.

But uprooted and looking for rental options at this time of the year could be challenging. Over the past decade, Jones has grown used to the convenience of public transit and familiar neighbors. After bouncing around multiple housing sites, Jones decided that he would stay put because he couldn’t find a suitable option for both him and his roommate. He settled on a deal with Village Green paying lower rent than the one he saw on the website, yet more than 20% higher than last year.

“There really isn’t much in the way of options in this area without having to room with strangers,” Jones said. “Things like work from home make that an issue, as I would need a larger bedroom than available in many shared places as I’d need to fit my desk in as well. On the Facebook groups, it’s all private landlords or people subletting looking for roommates. So there’s always that uncertainty.”

Daily Staff Reporter Chen Lyu can be reached at lyuch@umich.edu.