While looking up at the night sky on the University of Michigan’s campus, the reflection of the city’s lights can be seen on the clouds as a result of light pollution. The city of Ann Arbor attempted to limit this pollution through its Sept. 7, 2021 City Council ordinance which aimed to mitigate the amount of energy wasted and protect the environment from excessive artificial light. While the ordinance has been revised since it initially passed, what changes has the ordinance brought to the issue of light pollution in Ann Arbor?

Ann Arbor is classified as a Bortle 7, or an area in which the entire sky has a vague, grayish white color and strong light sources are evident, on the Bortle scale, which measures the brightness of the night sky in a particular location. Due to this high level of light pollution, the Ann Arbor light pollution ordinance places a curfew on when businesses and private properties can have outdoor lights on and requires partial or full shielding of lights to prevent light trespass. The ordinance has a 90-day exception for the holiday season and requires businesses to turn off all decorative or landscape lighting between midnight and 6 a.m. unless they are open during those hours.

Changes to lighting have not happened in a single night. It is a gradual process as old light fixtures reach their natural end. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Jill Thatcher, city planner and historic preservation coordinator, said small changes are happening as buildings update their light fixtures.

“Changes are being made incrementally as new developments are being built and as existing buildings and parking lots are having their lights retrofitted,” Thatcher said. “It’s not like there are sweeping changes across the city, but we will be making progress over time.”

Matthew Spoor, deputy manager of natural area preservation, land acquisition and sustainability, told The Daily light pollution can cause many species of birds to migrate preemptively, which means the birds are not able to collect enough food to raise their chicks before migrating.

“Increased light pollution in some bird species can induce them to migrate significantly earlier than they would otherwise,” Spoor said. “These birds have evolved this migration to be timed to arrive on their breeding grounds when insects are abundant. If you have a bird that’s leaving a month early, or 18 days early, they’re missing that peak window for insect availability … They’re just not going to be as successful at raising their chicks.”

Along with mitigating disruptions to peoples’ circadian rhythms and birds’ migratory patterns, LSA junior Jacob Sendra, vice president of the U-M chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, told The Daily he supports the lighting ordinance because it could reduce the city’s carbon emissions.

“The energy that goes into producing (lights) contributes to carbon emissions, which is the main area that CCL is supportive of the light ordinance in Ann Arbor,” Sendra said. “But also outside of that, there are a lot of benefits for limiting light pollution for inhabitants, including ecological health. Lights can disrupt bird migratory patterns and other types of animals. It is also just better for the people, (the) city, (because it limits) sleep disorders (and) other metabolic disorders that can occur because of disrupted circadian rhythms.”

Engineering sophomore Chris May, an amateur astrophotographer, spoke to The Daily about how light pollution in Ann Arbor has directly affected his ability to take photos of the night sky and led him to buy a camera filter.

“I can compare taking photos from where I live in Connecticut to here,” May said. “If you were to (use) the same settings … the photos here would be much more (overexposed) than at home. That’s not to say that where I’m from is a super dark area, but it was significantly worse here.”

Expressing support for the lighting ordinance, May said he feels any steps to reduce light pollution are positive ones though he recognizes it is not feasible for Ann Arbor to be as dark as a rural area.

“I would say that any change to try to mitigate (light pollution) would be a positive one in my opinion,” May said. “Anything you can do would help. Nevertheless, Ann Arbor is still a city with lots of people and lots of buildings and lots of lights so it’s never going to be as dark as the countryside.”

Because the University is public and therefore owned by the state of Michigan, Thatcher said it does not have to follow city ordinances.

“City ordinances are city level and because the campus is owned by the state of Michigan, (the University) is a higher level of government than (the city government of Ann Arbor) is,” Thatcher said.

Sendra said though he is happy the city is attempting to combat climate change through the lighting ordinance, he believes both the city and the University could do much more to support climate action and reduce their carbon footprint.

“This is another occasion where the city of Ann Arbor is leading the way in combating climate change in a meaningful way,” Sendra said. “While there’s obviously more (the city) can do, I think that the University of Michigan, as it often does, is lagging behind the city in terms of climate action. The University of Michigan leaves lights on in many buildings and facilities across campus and isn’t really taking that step forward. And it’s one small piece of the solution, but those pieces do add up.”

LSA senior Kareem Rifai, Central Student Government’s communications director, wrote in an email to The Daily that CSG’s administration is supportive of the city’s measures against light pollution. He also wrote that the University should examine its own role in light pollution while considering the safety of the students.

“The CSG President and Vice President support the City of Ann Arbor’s efforts against light pollution,” Rifai wrote. “The University should certainly examine the role of our campus in light pollution, especially regarding sustainability and energy conservation, while taking into consideration student convenience and safety.”

University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an email to The Daily that the University is actively working with community members to reduce light pollution on campus.

“(The University) continues to pilot various fixtures and fixture modifications to test opportunities to reduce or eliminate uplighting from existing pedestrian fixtures,” Broekhuizen wrote. “University representatives meet periodically with campus and community stakeholders interested in reducing light pollution.”

Spoor said he misses being able to look up into the sky and easily seeing the stars, so he supports efforts to mitigate light pollution.

“You can’t (look up and see the stars) anymore,” Spoor said. “I remember being a kid and being able to look up and see the stars and now it’s just getting harder and harder to do that. So the more (light pollution mitigation) we do, the better.”

