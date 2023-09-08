More than 50 Ann Arbor residents and community members gathered in Venue by 4M Thursday evening to learn about home energy efficiency and how to utilize federal incentives such as the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce their home carbon footprint. The “Save Carbon & Cash” event was hosted by the Ann Arbor chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, an international environmental advocacy group.

The event hosted displays of energy-saving appliances like thermal leak detectors and air quality testers, which are available for rent at the Ann Arbor District Library. Kevin McNeely of the McNeely Building Group, Evie Bauman from Rewiring America and Mac McCabe from Michigan Saves each gave a presentation and answered questions from the audience.

Ginny Rogers, leader of the Ann Arbor CCL chapter, told The Michigan Daily she thought the event was beneficial for community members to understand the importance of home electrification — the process of converting fossil-fueled home appliances, such as gas stoves, into electricity-powered ones.

“One of CCL’s policy areas is increasing home electrification,” Rogers said. “We just thought it was really important for people in our community to understand why home electrification is important for addressing climate change, as well as how to access some of the great financial incentives that the federal government created with the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Richard Fein, event organizer and lead volunteer of the CCL chapter’s electrification and efficiency task force, told The Daily the pro-electrification and energy efficiency incentives included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce inflation by investing in domestic energy producation and clean evergy, prompted the need for more community education on electrification. Fein said Ann Arbor’s CCL put on the event to promote electrification in the community and provide educational resources on the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Right now (they) have available tax credits for those … that have a high enough wage, to be able to take advantage of the tax credits of 30% on many different electrification appliances,” Fein said. “And then, even more exciting, they’re not available yet but they will be in 2024, are (the) direct rebates … discounts to the purchase of the same sort of equipment for lower- and middle-income households.”

However, many Ann Arbor residents and particularly University of Michigan students are renters who may not be able to take advantage of all the incentives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act, as they are unable to make permanent changes to the property. After conducting energy audits with multi-family buildings that house students, McNeely told The Daily he found the short timespan between tenants to be a barrier to upgrading home electrification.

“The owners and/or management, they have a very short window to turn the units over,” McNeely said. “They only have (about) two weeks from the time that the students leave until the new students come in. So for them it’s very difficult … to get upgrades of any substantial impact done in a timely manner.”

McNeely said tenants can get involved in making their home more energy efficient as well by discussing the options available through the Inflation Reduction Act with their landlord.

“There’s rebates available for equipment, for upgrades, insulation, air sealing,” McNeely said. “(Individually,) you can change out shower heads, that’s an easy one, take it from a gallon and three quarters a minute down to a gallon a minute. It doesn’t sound like much but when you start adding all that up, it makes a big difference.”

Taubman graduate student Lunia Oriol, who is pursuing a master’s degree in urban and regional planning, told The Daily she was frustrated with the energy inefficiency of her rented home when she was an undergraduate student at the University.

“I rented for about three years, and when you’re a student, that’s paying $800 a month for an old, energy (inefficient) house,” Oriol said. “It can be difficult to try and persuade the landlord to invest in the rental property to invest in energy efficient measures … I felt like I was paying too high of rates for my utilities.”

Bauman referred attendees to Rewiring America’s IRA calculator, a tool that shows renters and homeowners how much money can be saved with the Inflation Reduction Act. At the event, she mentioned ways for renters to make small scale changes.

“As a renter myself … I do it (on a) small scale, like buying a little portable induction hot plate to put on top of my gas stove,” Bauman said. “There are many ways to work with the property owner, for renters to make changes for the building at scale and especially with the rebate program … doing it (on a) small scale and then working as a community, if you are in a multifamily building, for example, can be another way.”

