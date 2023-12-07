On the first of every month, many University of Michigan student tenants share the same task: paying rent to their landlord. While students living off-campus are familiar with needing to pay rent, many may not know their other rights and responsibilities as a tenant in Ann Arbor. The Michigan Daily spoke with local housing experts on tenant’s rights, housing misconceptions and what students looking for off-campus housing in Ann Arbor should be aware of.

An abridged housing resource is the Rights and Duties of Tenants booklet, an opinion-based pamphlet written by city officials, tenant advocates and landlord advocates designed for people to better navigate housing in Ann Arbor.

1. Landlords are supposed to offer lease renewals to tenants first

Zackariah Farah is chair of the Ann Arbor Renters Commission, which was established in 2021 to guide the City Council on issues impacting tenants in the city of Ann Arbor. In an interview with The Daily, Farah said one of the first initiatives the commission took on was to improve the renewal rights of tenants, which he said were limited prior to 2022.

“Landlords were not required to ask you — the current tenant — if you wanted to renew before they asked anybody else,” Farah said. “So they were posting (a listing for your house) online and getting a new tenant who would pay more than you would.”

Farah said the commission saw this renewal process as unjust and proposed that the City Council implement an ordinance called Right to Renew, which passed in October 2022. The ordinance mandates that Ann Arbor landlords either offer lease renewals or compensate tenants for relocation. Farah said the Right to Renew ordinance strongly encourages landlords to ask current tenants if they would like to renew and to negotiate the terms with these tenants in good faith.

Rackham student Claire Arneson, GEO Housing Caucus chair, told The Daily that one of the perceived loopholes to Right to Renew that landlords attempt to utilize is raising the cost of renewal to deter renters from re-renewing.

“Your landlord (may offer) you a renewal, as they have to by Right to Renew, and they (may) say, ‘You have to sign by this date or the landlord will increase the renewal rate,’” Arneson said. “We believe this is not a good faith offer. And so then it is a violation of Right to Renew because you are being coerced into renewing sooner than you would like by the threat of raised rent.”

2. Tenants can only be asked about renewal plans 150 days before the end of their lease period

Gayle Rosen, housing attorney at U-M Student Legal Services, spoke with The Daily about the Early Leasing Ordinance, which she said often works in tandem with Right to Renew to support student tenants rights. Rosen said the Early Leasing Ordinance dictates when tenants are required to sign a lease on a renewal agreement.

“The tenant doesn’t have to decide on renewing their lease until no sooner than 150 days before the end of their current lease period,” Rosen said. “For many of the leases in Ann Arbor, where they end in August, that would be in March.”

Farah said one thing he has found from speaking with students is that many landlords ask tenants to renew their lease very early on in their leasing period, often before students had the opportunity to formulate concrete housing plans for the year after their lease.

“Lots of people were dealing with landlords that were demanding that they renew on almost day one, which they could unofficially do,” Farah said. “Officially, they could demand renewal by day 70 into your lease, and if you took too long then they would just give your lease renewal to somebody else.”

3. Though Michigan does not have rent control, tenants can take other steps to monitor their rent

Since the late 1980s, a state-wide Michigan law has banned rent control in the state. Rent control is when the government limits how much a landlord can charge renters, a limit that is not capped in Michigan due to the ban. According to Arneson, this ban has made it easy for landlords to change rent as they please.

“(Renters) can’t have full protection because (landlords) can just raise the rent an obscene amount and prevent (renters) from living there,” Arneson said. “And that’s totally legal. … They can charge you more if you ask for repairs. They can do anything they want … because they can charge you or your neighbors more rent.”

Arneson said a good step tenants can take to help monitor their rent is to talk to other renters within their apartment complex or leasing company and work with them to speak with their landlord to standardize their collective rent changes.

“When renewals come out, see if (all renters) are getting a $200 per month rent increase or are some people getting less,” Arneson said. “(Think about) how can you leverage that, even without the protection of an ordinance, to help you get a better living situation.”

Arneson urged renters to keep a record of their living situation and interactions with their landlords to bring forward during rent negotiations. Given that many landlords have hundreds of tenants, Arneson said they may not keep a detailed log of all of their interactions with each renter.

“Anytime that your landlord does something that they shouldn’t be, keep a record of it,” Arneson said. “Maybe they took a week to repair your clogged sink or they entered your home without permission. … If you can come to your landlord and you can outline all of the times when you’ve paid your rent on time (and) when you’ve been a good tenant and the times when they have not been (a good landlord), you’ve built up a really good case for why (a rent increase) is an unreasonable ask of (the landlord) in your lease.”

4. Student tenants can use resources from Student Legal Services to protect themselves

One of the most common problems Farah said he finds students face is a lack of knowledge regarding their rights as tenants. Farah said much of the information about tenant rights on the federal, state and local levels is dispersed online rather than condensed into a single place. He urged student tenants to do diligent online searching on their own to understand their rights.

“I think that the biggest problem is that tenants don’t know what rights they have,” Farah said. “So they default to what the landlord is telling them and frequently the landlord will give them either false or misleading information or won’t provide info, which is a big problem.”

Rosen said while many student tenants face difficulties in understanding their rights, there are resources available for them at all times. U-M students have access to Student Legal Services, which employs lawyers who are willing to answer any questions a U-M student may have, including housing matters.

“What (Student Legal Services) does for housing matters is anywhere from reviewing a lease that someone is considering to trying to negotiate with landlords to (getting) repairs made to helping students get security deposits back,” Rosen said. “We have dealt with students who have mold in their unit, who have plumbing that’s not working properly, who’ve had their house catch on fire.”

Farah said students and other tenants alike can also contact the Ann Arbor Renters Commission or the City of Ann Arbor Rental Housing Services for assistance in housing matters.

5. The Ann Arbor Renters Commission is working to ban additional fees imposed by landlords

According to Farah, a new housing issue that has surfaced is landlords imposing fees for waitlists, security deposits and other arbitrary tasks that should be included in rent.

“Lots of students desperate for housing are now putting down deposits … not for a guaranteed lease, but for the chance to maybe sign a lease if one is offered to them,” Farah said. “(Waitlist fees are) just ridiculous. That’s not normal. Most communities don’t have a system like that.”

Farah said he believes tenants should proactively call on local officials to eliminate waitlist fees and other exploitative practices. Farah also spoke about how the Renters Commission worked on a fee report that helped them recommend that City Council prohibit landlords from issuing additional fees before move-in.

“I think it’s up to us, the tenants, to demand that City Council takes action on that issue (of additional fees),” Farah said. “We don’t believe that a landlord should be charging waitlist fees, pre-move-in and cleaning fees, administrative fees or application fees … because you’re already paying so much every month in rent.”

6. All tenants have the right to request repairs and maintenance

Arneson said another issue she has noticed is that landlords will act inconvenienced when repairing their properties. Tenants are paying to live in the landlord’s property, so the responsibility of maintenance ultimately rests on landlords, according to Arneson.

“Landlords might come in and yell at (renters) about something they broke, but that is (the landlord’s) job,” Arneson said. “It is their responsibility. It is your right as a tenant to have these repairs done on your home. … If it’s just things that break because they were being used, that’s well within (a renter’s) rights.”

Daily News Editor Sejal Patil and Daily Staff Reporter Luke Jacobson can be reached at sejpatil@umich.edu and lukejac@umich.edu.