Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is back, serving up some of the best local eats at a discount from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10. The Main Street Area Association has commemorated Restaurant Week annually since 2009 and is kicking off its 14th year with over 20 restaurants participating and spanning the entire city, ranging from quick-service locations to sit-down eateries.

The event organizes restaurants into six categories based on the diner demographics they are intended to serve — from those who want a full-course meal to those who are vegan or vegetarian. One of the categories, “Family Meals to Go,” is a fairly recent addition to the list, according to Sandra Andrade, the executive director of MSAA. She told The Michigan Daily the idea of including carry-out as a part of Restaurant Week was originally a byproduct of pandemic restrictions, but now it’s become a permanent feature.

“I think the Family Meals To Go (options) are great,” Andrade said. “That started with the pandemic (since) people obviously needed to eat at home, and it’s been such a success for the restaurants that participate in it that we’ve kept that going.”

Barbeque restaurant Blue Tractor is offering a BBQ Mac dinner to-go this year as a part of the “Family Meals to Go” promotions — it includes a pan of creamy mac and cheese accompanied with a choice of smoked pulled pork or smoked chicken, four cornbread muffins and a bottle of sweet and smoky BBQ sauce for $55. Even local pizza stop Joe’s Pizza is getting in on the Family Meal deals and is offering a choice of any of Joe’s 18” pies with breadsticks, two house salads and four drinks for just under $60.

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is another of the participating restaurants and will continue offering select promotions after the weekends. Jenny Santi, marketing and communications manager at Zingerman’s Delicatessen, said she believes Zingerman’s Restaurant Week deals are a great family dinner option, especially if people freeze Zingerman’s pot pies to reheat and enjoy later this winter.

“It’s a really nice way of getting a great deal on something that you can just stock in your freezer,” Santi said. “The pot pies last in the freezer for a while, so it’s a great way to if you haven’t tried them to get them at a lower price point.”

The Course Menus/Chef Highlights category provides Ann Arbor’s chefs the opportunity to put their best “food” forward and curate mouth-watering menus to introduce customers to the restaurant’s best menu items at discounted prices.

“(Restaurant Week is) an opportunity for our chefs and restaurant staff to highlight what they do best,” Andrade said. “It’s a good time of year. It’s winter, it’s after the holidays, things get quieter, so they have the time to really look at their menus and fine-tune them and create their Restaurant Week menus.”

Ji Hye Kim, chef and managing partner at Miss Kim, a Korean restaurant part of the Zingerman’s Community of Businesses, said she sees lots of new faces coming into the dining room during Restaurant Week. She said it’s a great time for students and townies alike to try new restaurants while taking advantage of good deals.

“We use Restaurant Week as an introduction of Miss Kim foods to people who haven’t tried us before,” Kim said. “So we tend to put heavy hitters and best sellers on the Restaurant Week Menu.”

All of Miss Kim’s food, from crispy mashed potatoes to bibimbap is crafted with local ingredients, Kim said. She said her restaurant makes sure to offer culinary options for all diets as a part of their Restaurant Week promotions so that everyone can participate in the festivities.

“(Our menu) is very allergen-friendly, because we believe that our job is to serve delicious food,” Kim said. “You just need to let us know what’s not sitting well in your stomach, and then we’ll make it happen.”

Restaurant Week allows members of the community, including University of Michigan students, the chance to immerse themselves in the Ann Arbor food scene at a more attractive price point. LSA freshman Lindsey Smith, the editorial director for the U-M chapter of Spoon University, a food publication, said this will be her first Ann Arbor Restaurant Week. Smith said she sees the event as a great way to bring the community together over food.

“I’m learning about new restaurants that I haven’t heard of before,” Smith said. “It definitely brings awareness to more spots. (There’s a) Restaurant Week in my hometown, which is why I was so excited when I heard there was a Restaurant Week coming up here.”

Kim said the week can get surprisingly intense, with busy dining rooms and long reservation lists. She recommended making a game plan to get the most out of the week early on by making reservations, doing menu research and budgeting.

“I already see a lot of reservations coming in on the books, so make reservations,” Kim said. “That way, you don’t get turned (away).”

