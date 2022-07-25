Current Deputy Chief Aimee Metzer was named Ann Arbor’s interim chief of police Friday morning.

Metzer will be replacing current Police Chief Michael Cox, who will be assuming the role of police commissioner in Boston on July 31. Metzer has been a part of the Ann Arbor Police Department since 1999.

In a press release, Ann Arbor Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. said he will be recommending a permanent replacement for Cox after a nationwide search.

“The City of Ann Arbor extends congratulations to Chief Cox upon his opportunity to return to Boston to serve as its Police Commissioner,” Dohoney Jr. said in a press release. “For him, it’s a chance to go home, (to) a city where he provided decades of service to its residents. I want to thank him for serving Ann Arbor, and helping us to advance the department during a critical time for the evolution of policing.”

Metzer will assume the role on July 31.

