About 100 community members gathered at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market Friday evening to attend a community forum on the new design plan for the first-floor public space in the Catherine Housing Project, a 63-unit affordable housing development that will be located in Ann Arbor’s Historically Black Neighborhood.

The design plan was the result of a full year of a community engagement-centered Community Leadership Council. The CLC consists of twelve community members with intergenerational ties to the Historically Black Neighborhood and has convened monthly since June 2022 to examine the history of the neighborhood and recommend design ideas to the developer and Ann Arbor Housing Commission.

At the event, the public first heard from community members serving on the council about their memories of the neighborhood. CLC member Diana McKnight-Morton said the location where a luxury condominium is being built used to be her family’s barbecue business, DeLong’s. She said she was disappointed by the vanishing of Black community spaces and hopes the new public space in the Catherine Housing Project will revive the community.

“As teenagers, young Black kids had places to go which are in our community center,” McKight-Morton said. “Since I became an adult, the center was taken away. These kids had no place to go. There’s nothing here for them … I would love to see (the public spaces) have some type of replication for the kids that they can come in, congregate and have fun so that they can tell their next generation what was going on here for them.”

One proposed design for the public space is a Fab Lab, a small scale workshop which would allow visitors to create objects for business ideas or personal uses. Yodit Mesfin Johnson, co-organizer of the CLC and the community forum, said the idea for the Fab Lab was inspired by CLC site visits of similar spaces in other cities in Michigan, including Incite Focus in Detroit and Lake Shore Fab Lab in Muskegon.

“When we visited Muskegon, we saw folks making toys for their children using 3D printers, and we saw people using woodworking machines to make things they needed at home,” Mesfin Johnson said. “These are small scale projects, not big huge things. But what we most appreciated was the way that this allows for self determination, or empowerment for ideas, from thinking about to being able to create. It could resist the impacts of globalization and have effects on our local economies. ”

Mesfin Johnson said the CLC expects the creation of the Fab Lab to be an incremental process, given the high costs of some of the manufacturing equipment. She said she welcomed input from community members and prospective residents at every step to ensure maximum utility of the space.

“We have had this conversation about wanting — rather than buying everything and putting it into space — to actually first design the space with the community, including young people,” Mesfin Johnson said. “We want to be able to scale up to what’s needed in the future as opposed to investing a lot (and the materials) not being utilized.”

After the public forum, community members were led to the project site to learn more about the Fab Lab and invited to provide suggestions to the developer and CLC members about the future direction of the public space.

Josh Williams, executive director of Makers Work, a shared workspace in Ann Arbor, was among the forum’s attendees. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Williams said he was excited about the construction of a new makerspace in Ann Arbor because he believes it will yield both economic and environmental benefits to the local community.

“The idea of makerspace is that everyone can share some of these resources across a broader spectrum in order to save money economically but also reduce their environmental footprints,” Williams said. “We have some basic ideas of how things can work, and I’m hoping that there might be something we can offer to help out. But we really believe that each and every space would differ to be able to work with the local community.”

The city officials originally envisioned the public space as a business incubator. In an interview with The Daily, Karen Wanza, University of Michigan alum and a member of the CLC team, said the vision for this space has since evolved to accommodate a broader range of creative initiatives, not necessarily limited to business endeavors. She also said she hopes to ensure the space is truly accessible to the future residents of the building.

“A business incubator requires a huge amount of resources,” Wanza said. “One of my worries is that it would turn to people who have acquired degrees in some technical fields … that might not be for the people who will be living in this building.”

Jessica A.S. Letaw, another member of the CLC and organizer of the community forum, said in an interview with The Daily that while the current design was inspired by the Fab Lab in Muskegon, she hopes the end product will not only function as a creative space, but also highlight Ann Arbor’s Black history and community.

“I feel like we could just walk in the direction of the public universities and ask how it could be programmed,” Letaw said. “But are we forefronting the Black history? Are we tending to the Black community? So it is part of our responsibility that it isn’t just the creation or the programming, but it’s also making sure that we are attending to everyone.”

