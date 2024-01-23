Ann Arbor City Council unanimously approved amendments to the city’s unified development code, Chapter 55, during its regular meeting on Dec. 4, 2023. The measure eliminates floor-area ratio restrictions and removes incentives to create affordable housing developments that the city found to be ineffective. Height restrictions and exceptions in the unified development code will not be impacted.

Chapter 55 states that, in D1 and D2 zones, or Ann Arbor’s downtown, the ratio of a building’s total floor space to the size of the lot it is built on, or the floor-area ratio, is restricted to 400% and 200%, respectively. Since 2019, however, Ann Arbor has allowed downtown floor-area ratios of up to 900% in exchange for public benefits such as sustainable building features and affordable housing units. These conditional FAR limit increases are known as premiums, and the city council has been offering them in some form or another since 1966.

The amendments eliminate FAR limits in D1 and D2 zones and all floor-area ratio premiums from the zoning code. The decision follows a study by the Ann Arbor-based municipal planning firm Carlisle-Wortman Associates, which was hired by the Ann Arbor City Planning Commission in February 2023 to assess the efficacy of premiums.

“Based on our research, we feel that the premiums are not effective in advancing the adopted and established goals of the City,” the report read. “The qualitative and quantitative data indicates that the premiums are not producing affordable housing units in an impactful manner, which has been the primary goal since the changes in 2019.”

The firm’s report also found that eliminating the FAR restrictions could help facilitate development. During Carlisle-Wortman Associates’s Sept. 19 presentation to City Council, Associate Ben Carlisle said, in communities similar to Ann Arbor, regulations are usually through height- or floor-area ratio, but not both.

“In our research of comparable communities, we found that most do not have premiums, and most regulate massing through either FAR or height but they don’t do it with both,” Carlisle said. “We found that eliminating the FAR and rather regulating through height … and other measures makes development in this town easier and streamlines the process.”

City Councilmember Lisa Disch, D-Ward 1, sits on the city’s planning commission as the city council liaison. Disch said in an interview with The Michigan Daily that, though she is an LSA professor, she does not speak for the University, and voted in favor of eliminating floor-area premiums during the planning commission’s Sept. 19 and Dec. 4 meetings. Disch explained that the council came to reconsider FAR regulations after no new affordable housing developments were proposed since the 2019 policy.

“So we received no proposals under the premiums that were put in place in 2019,” Disch said. “This means that a set of regulations that the council had put in place, hoping that it would stimulate new units of affordable housing, had stimulated no units of affordable housing.”

Disch said while she expects the changes to bring more projects to the city, she is uncertain about the future of redeveloping established structures that are no longer limited by height requirements.

“The real question is how many of the four-to-six story buildings that are downtown now will be redeveloped to 12-to-15 story buildings,” Disch said. “With Ann Arbor, you’re dealing with a place that doesn’t have a lot of free, open land. We don’t have a lot of developable lots left, so that’s always something to bear in mind.”

Ann Arbor resident Ken Garber said he has lived in Ann Arbor since 1975 and affordable housing in the city seems to be nonexistent. Garber said he supports the changes and believes eliminating the FAR limitations could allow for more housing developments.

“To me, it makes sense to allow developers to build to a greater density because that will increase housing supply and over time (and) reduce unaffordability,” Garber said.

Garber was also critical of height exceptions in the unified development code, which were not eliminated in the approved changes. Distinct from premiums, the exceptions allow for 30% more height on structures that meet certain sustainable or affordable housing conditions.

“They eliminated the (floor-area) premiums but they kept the exceptions for affordable housing and for sustainability,” Garber said. “These exceptions are really outdated. The affordability one is okay … but the sustainability exception is something like 60% of the rooftop area is covered by solar panels, or the building is built where it can later be electrification ready … and that’s completely inadequate.”

He views these exceptions as a clear conflict with the A2Zero Plan, which outlined carbon-neutral construction for Ann Arbor beginning in 2022. A carbon-neutral building requires increased use of solar panels and full electrification, or the replacement of technologies that use fossil fuels with technologies that run on electricity instead. Garber said he hopes the city will consider redefining sustainability in its unified development code.

Engineering junior Karsten Van Fossan, vice president of communications for the U-M Urbanism Club, spoke at the planning commission’s Sept. 19 meeting and said he learned about city planning after listening to Carlisle-Wortman Associates’s presentation.

“I think that the idea of having a consultant come in and look at this as an outsider is beneficial in a city planning process because sometimes things become more about politics or views of certain groups than an objective view of things,” Van Fossen said. “That’s also when I learned that they didn’t see any affordable housing created as a result of the FAR requirements … we need to encourage more development quickly to make sure that things actually end up happening.”

Disch said focusing on generating property taxes from increased development may prove a more effective means to affordable housing than premiums. She referred to Ann Arbor’s affordable housing millage, which generates funding for residents earning less than 60% of the median income via property taxes.

“I think the major point to make here is that the change that we made to this ordinance gives a major boost to affordable housing and it does it because every development in the city pays property tax,” Disch said. “A portion of that property tax goes into the affordable housing funds because we have the affordable housing millage that Ann Arbor voters so sensibly approved in 2020.”

