The City of Ann Arbor began monitoring the city’s air quality after installing and activating three air quality monitors in June 2022: one at Bryant Community Center, another at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market in Kerrytown and the third at the intersection of North Main Street and Washington Street. As of March 21, another air quality monitor started collecting data in Veterans Park as well, bringing the city’s total to four. The city plans to install more monitors throughout the rest of the year to ensure the respiratory health of Ann Arbor community members.

In January, the monitor on North Main Street and Washington Street detected Level 3 Air Quality, indicating a level of air quality that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups to breathe. According to the American Lung Association, on a scale of A to F, Washtenaw County has a B-rating for particle pollution — based on data from 2002 to 2020 — and an F-rating for ozone levels. The new live trackers will allow the city to monitor air quality levels in real time and observe day to day fluctuations.

Decreased air quality can pose various risks to heart health and lung health. For those at high-risk for heart and lung issues, even short-term exposure to poor-quality air can exacerbate respiratory health problems like asthma, respiratory disease and hospitalization.

Payge Barnard, executive director of White Coats for Planetary Health, a medical focused student group at the University of Michigan, told The Michigan Daily it is important to increase air quality monitoring in the city to hopefully mitigate respiratory health risks.

“It's important that we aggregate and analyze this data thoroughly to determine the true air quality in Ann Arbor, which will allow us to take action accordingly,” Barnard said. “We need to document air quality levels so we can see how residents may be at risk regarding their health.”

Once the data reports unsafe air quality metrics, Barnard said taking action to improve air quality is the next step. She said there are numerous individual actions residents can take to reduce emissions, such as taking advantage of mass transportation or walking and biking in urban areas.

“Air pollution and human health are deeply entwined,” Barnard said. “I think the ability to breathe clean air should be a human right, and an equitable one at that. All residents of Ann Arbor can partake in activities that promote clean air. This includes walking, biking and carpooling whenever possible to reduce emissions.”

LSA junior Jacob Sendra, president of the University of Michigan’s chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, said hopes Ann Arbor’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2030 — the A2ZERO plan — will lead to reduced air pollution across the city. He said he thinks the University should adjust its current carbon neutrality plan to match the city’s goals.

“The University is a major contributor to pollution in the Ann Arbor area, so we want to see them stick to more ambitious climate goals,” Sendar said. “We have a lot more faith in this present City Council to address some of these issues with density and transit, especially with their ambitious A2ZERO plan for each and carbon neutrality. But we would like to see the University align more with that ambitious action.”

Sendra said traffic in the Ann Arbor area and high housing density are two potential causes for poor air quality in the city.

“We need to invest in regional transit to connect the outlying communities and cities around Ann Arbor with downtown Ann Arbor,” Sendar said. “This can be done through greater rail connection with Metro Detroit and more regional rapid bus transit between outlying towns … We also need more affordable housing in Ann Arbor and increased density in downtown Ann Arbor with housing, so those who work in Ann Arbor can afford to live here and don't have to commute.”

Larry Junck, liaison to U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and retired Michigan Medicine neurologist, told The Daily he has concerns about lesser-known health risks posed by poor air quality as it relates to many neurological diseases including strokes. He said there is research to suggest that breathing in polluted air can increase the likelihood that an individual will experience a stroke, which can be fatal.

“It’s a major ongoing and continuing problem that is greatly under recognized,” Junck said. “Out of 160,000 stroke tests per year in this country, there are probably about 40,000 that could be blamed on air pollution.”

Jane Vogel, co-chair of Voices for Carbon Neutrality and retired Ford manager, said now that Ann Arbor can easily monitor air pollution, it is time for both city leadership and individuals to take action to improve the quality of the air they breathe.

“There really is a ‘game on’ (mentality) right now,” Vogel said. “I think that's at both the senior leadership level but also at the individual level … There is urgency and it's an invitation to all of us to step up.”

