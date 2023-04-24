The Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation branch of the Ann Arbor Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a stewardship workday at the Furstenberg Nature Area to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday. Eighteen community volunteers pulled invasive species such as garlic mustard, Dame’s rocket and narrowleaf bittercress from the woods bordering the Huron River.

In addition to the event at Furstenberg, NAP hosted two other workdays throughout Ann Arbor to celebrate Earth Day. Saturday morning, volunteers pulled invasive species at Mary Beth Doyle Park Saturday morning, and on Sunday, community members collected larger, heavier pieces of trash at Bluffs Nature Area.

Tina Stephens, NAP volunteer and outreach coordinator, said although NAP hosts these kinds of events all spring, it is still hard to control the invasive plant population.

“I think it’s really hard to make progress because (the invasive species) seed so prolifically,” Stephens said. “That being said, we have really seen the effects of our effort. Populations of garlic mustard have been declining in many other natural areas where we’ve been working so hard.”

Stephens said events like this are important, because they help keep the populations of invasive species in check.

“Because they’re not native here, they don’t have predators,” Stephens said. “Sometimes deer or something will munch on them a little bit, but they really are not the preferred plant. So there’s nothing to kind of keep their population in check if it wasn’t for us going out.”

Novi resident Yuna Hahn said it was her second time attending a NAP event and that she felt excited to do something good for the planet this Earth Day.

“I came here today to help celebrate and protect our planet, which is really important, especially in the wake of climate change and the extinction crisis,” Hahn said. “I really like (NAP’s) program because it’s about nature restoration instead of just picking up trash or spreading mulch. You get on a … deeper level with the ecosystem and ecologically with NAP than if you were to do (this) with another organization.”

Thejas Rengaswamy, Business junior and Chi Psi president, said he has attended more than 10 NAP workdays with his fraternity before Saturday’s event.

“(Chi Psi has) been doing these types of events for the last three years and so it’s definitely something where a lot of our guys like to come out and help the community,” Rengaswamy said. “On campus, it’s tough to find time to go outside and enjoy nature. (Volunteering) kind of makes … a good getaway from all the hustle and bustle of the city.”

Rengaswamy said he finds the volunteer work at these events relaxing and appreciates the opportunity to spend time in nature.

“I had this expectation that it was going to be super backbreaking work, and you’re going to be constantly doing it,” Rengaswamy said. “You can work (at) your own pace. No one’s forcing you to really do anything at any pace. And so you can come in with any amount of enthusiasm and willingness … you can also really spend a lot of time just enjoying yourself in nature.”

Blake Duddles, LSA senior and Chi Psi member, said volunteering with NAP gave him the chance to learn more about invasive species and the effect that they have on the local environment.

“Speaking from personal experience, I didn’t know anything about any of this before I started with NAP,” Duddles said. “So it’s been an amazing educational opportunity. I think everyone should try it, honestly.”

Stephens said the workdays help maintain the biodiversity of Furstenberg Park and restore areas that have been harmed by humans.

“Invasive plants are here because people … have brought them to North America and have spread them around for various reasons,” Stephens said. “Furstenberg Park is one of our most diverse parks in terms of wildflowers. And if it wasn’t for both staff and volunteers going out … we would lose that biodiversity.”

Duddles said Earth Day is an important reminder to care for the planet, but that work to restore the environment must continue year-round.

“We can’t just stop caring about the environment once Earth Day is over,” Duddles said. “It’s more of just a good opportunity…it’s a reminder.”

Hahn said she feels education is key to raising awareness about environmental issues.

“I tried to spread the word about (NAP) at my school … but a lot of people didn’t even know it was Earth Day,” Hahn said. “We could start with teachers maybe because they reach like, hundreds of students every day … I think education is a great place to start.”

