Ann Arbor City Council met in Larcom City Hall Monday evening to discuss a proposed fence along a railway and the possibility of building a Sports Illustrated resort downtown. Councilmembers also heard from Ann Arbor residents about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and violence in Gaza.

Matthew Carpenter, CEO of the Ann Arbor Area Transit Authority, spoke at the start of the meeting to update the council on TheRide 2045, a long-term plan outlining goals related to carbon neutrality and equity in transportation services across Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. TheRide 2045 plans to acquire two hydrogen-powered buses for a pilot project, Carpenter said, with hopes of expanding their hydrogen-powered fleet in the future.

“(We’re) pretty confident in the technology, but we need to learn and use this new type of technology,” Carpenter said. “If successful — and I have every reason to believe it will be — this will lead to a gradual fleet transition where we phase out our older diesel buses and phase them in with something that produces no pollution at the tailpipe.”

During the public commentary portion of the meeting, several residents shared their views about the Israel-Hamas war with the council. Ann Arbor resident Ahmad Zalt said he was disappointed that though the United States condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival, it did not condemn the violence committed by the Israeli military against civilians in Gaza in the days since the attack. Zalt called upon the council to recognize Israel’s bombing of citizens in Gaza.

“The history of Israel and Palestine is way beyond the scope of my qualification and this meeting, but all I’m asking is that the city of Ann Arbor stands with humanity and recognizes the indiscriminate destruction of innocents in Gaza,” Zalt said.

Ann Arbor resident Joan Lowenstein spoke in favor of Israel.

“To only condemn Israel’s response is to sign on to Jewish erasure,” Lowenstein said. “Jews have no rights to self-determination in the land they’ve continuously inhabited for 3,000 years, no rights to live in peace alongside their neighbors, no right to exist.”

The council then moved on to discuss a resolution against a Michigan Department of Transportation proposal to build two sections of fence along a railroad through the city. Since July 30, nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition requesting the halting of the construction of one of the two fence segments, saying the fence will make people and animals unable to cross the railroad.

Councilmember Dharma Akmon, D-Ward 4, spoke in favor of the resolution, saying MDOT’s proposed fence wouldn’t address the root of the problem.

“(These barriers) don’t get at the problem, which is that people need a way to cross and there isn’t a safe and legal way to do so,” Akmon said. “It’s just baffling that we keep creating bigger walls, and it’s frustrating.”

The resolution passed unanimously.

The council then debated a resolution that would direct city administrator Milton Dohoney to prepare a report on the potential development of a city-owned property at Ashley and William Streets. The city is currently negotiating with Sports Illustrated Resorts about the possibility of building a resort at this property.

Councilmember Travis Radina, D-Ward 3, a co-sponsor of the resolution, said the city does not currently have a procedure for what to do when it receives unsolicited proposals from developers regarding city-owned land. He said he believes a clear procedure for what to do with these proposals — such as the one from Sports Illustrated — would allow for increased transparency and discussion.

“Personally, I believe that establishing clear processes and expectations is critically important to protect both our city and our taxpayers,” Radina said. “In my view, establishing a clear public process for how to respond in these situations ensures fairness, legitimacy and transparency, and ultimately strengthens public trust.”

Councilmember Linh Song, D-Ward 2, spoke against the resolution, saying it might unnecessarily slow the city’s negotiation process and discourage future developers from working with the city.

“I feel like there’s more information to come and I’d hate to delay that process,” Song said. “Although I understand the initiative that sponsors have taken on this, I also worry about what kind of message it sends to folks who are looking to partner with our city.”

The proposal did not pass with a vote of 3-8.

