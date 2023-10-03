Ann Arbor City Council met in Larcom City Hall Monday evening to receive a report from the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, hear resident complaints about local sidewalks and encourage DTE, the city’s energy supplier, to make its electric grid more resilient against severe weather.

Stefani Carter, chair of the city’s Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, opened the meeting by giving a monthly report to the Council. Carter said the commission had repeatedly heard comments from community members who would like more community-oriented policing, though Carter acknowledged there may be financial difficulties in making community-based policing a reality.

“Communities want community policing, and what that means is they like to have police officers that they know that they can trust, that are in their communities that know the residents there,” Carter said. “It’s my understanding the last time that we had that kind of program, there was money — there was funding from someplace else … but just to let you know, we’re looking at ways that maybe we can fund community policing as we have had in the past.”

Two Ann Arbor residents spoke about potential pedestrian safety issues with the city’s sidewalks and crosswalks during the meeting’s public commentary portion. One resident, Edward Vielmetti, said he supported improvements to sidewalks near Pioneer High School and on Stone School Road, and asked the Council to consider implementing better safety measures to a sidewalk along Hill Street and Krause Street.

“There is a section of city sidewalk right near downtown that has stairs on it,” Vielmetti said. “There’s a very helpful sign with a picture of a wheelchair falling down the stairs, and I think the city can do better.”

City Council also discussed and voted on a resolution that would direct city administrator Milton Dohoney to encourage DTE to create a plan to improve the resilience of their electric grid in light of recent power outages. City Councilmember Lisa Disch, D-Ward 1, also discussed the city’s spending in response to three major storms this year.

“I want to thank (the) staff for the very comprehensive analysis of the city’s response to our three major storm events,” Disch said. “In February, June (and) July of this year, the total price tag for the response and cleanup spent by the city was close to $2 million, which is amazing. I am both grateful that we had those resources and marshaled them quickly, but I’m hoping that we’ll be able to find ways to get that number down a little bit.”

The resolution regarding DTE was initially sponsored by Mayor Christopher Taylor and Councilmembers Travis Radina, D-Ward 3, Ayesha Ghazi Edwin, D-Ward 3, Erica Briggs, D-Ward 5, and Jenn Cornell, D-Ward 5.

Radina, Briggs and Cornell spoke on the cost of repairing downed above-ground power lines while discussing the resolution, with Briggs and Cornell specifically referencing Disch’s $2 million figure. All three council members expressed hope that encouraging DTE to bury power lines underground could reduce the city’s future repair costs after storms and mitigate the impacts of future power outages.

Radina mentioned comments DTE made during a recent energy commission meeting about putting more power lines underground in the city. Radina said the City was unaware of these plans and that they may get in the way of other planned construction. Radina then argued for a possible, yet short-term, solution to the current crisis regarding DTE’s failures to respond to severe weather events.

“By collaborating with the city to dig once, if you will, we could make it easier and more cost effective to underground our energy infrastructure and improve the reliability and resilience of our local energy grid, particularly during severe weather events, which are becoming more frequent with climate change partially as a result of DTE’s own reliance on coal and fossil gas,” Radina said.

Three council members — Disch, Councilmember Chris Watson, D-Ward 2, and Councilmember Cynthia Harrison, D-Ward 1 — also added themselves as co-sponsors to the DTE resolution during its discussion time. The resolution passed.

Daily Staff Reporter Abigail VanderMolen can be reached at vabigail@umich.edu.