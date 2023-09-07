The Ann Arbor City Council met at Larcom City Hall Monday evening to pass three agendas. The council introduced amendments to allow limited auto-related businesses in the Transit Corridor 1 district. The Council also approved the rezoning plan for the Southtown housing development near the University of Michigan Ross Athletic Campus and simplified the process for initiating and approving ‘traffic calming’ projects.

Ordinance B-1 — which responds to a Dec. 6, 2022, City Council resolution directing the city planning commission to examine how to incorporate a number of auto-related businesses into Ann Arbor’s TC1 district — permits car sales and the establishment of rental and auto-repair services, which previously have been prohibited in the area by TC1 zoning laws.

During the public comment section of Monday’s meeting, Ann Arbor resident Michelle Hughes expressed concerns about allowing auto businesses inside the TC1 district. She said the district should prioritize pedestrian needs and transportation.

“I think that we should keep the car businesses out of the TC1 area,” Hughes said. “These areas are supposed to be for humans — pedestrians. Allowing car sales businesses is the opposite of humans.”

Councilmember Erica Briggs, D-Ward 5, said she supported the ordinance. She said having car repair facilities in the TC1 district could help residents with disabilities who live in and around the district by ensuring a short commute to their mechanic.

“My father … has chronic health issues and a disability,” Briggs said. “When he needs to go to get his car repaired, he’s going to take it to a locally owned shop just down the street. … So in this situation, (allowing car repairs) is actually enabling less car usage.”

Councilmember Lisa Disch, D-Ward 1, said she also supported the amendment. She said while certain auto businesses would be permitted under the ordinance, other TC1 regulations governing the types of buildings in the district would still apply, which would encourage those businesses to limit car traffic to conform to zoning laws.

“We have other pedestrian-friendly features,” Disch said. “We have limitations on surface parking … I think those things mean that we may get car-related uses to be more palatable.”

Councilmember Dharma Akmon, D-Ward 4 opposed the amendment. She said rather than new auto-related businesses, the district should prioritize development that promotes walkability and public transit use.

“If the aim is to encourage folks to travel by bus … I think we need to make way for those uses that are more consistent with the aim and that includes housing, grocery stores, cafes and workplaces,” Akmon said. “These uses couldn’t be viable if (auto-related businesses are) granted a special exception to use an existing building or site.”

The council passed the B-1 ordinance by 7–3, with Akmon, Councilmember Jen Eyer, D-Ward 4, and Councilmember Linh Song, D-Ward 2 voting against it.

The council then moved to discuss B-4. Ordinance B-4 proposed the rezoning of a 1.7-acre block near the U-M Athletic Campus from Multiple-Family Dwelling to Campus Business Residential, allowing for the construction of an eight-story apartment building with 216 units, which will be called Southtown.

Disch said she was aware of some concerns Ann Arbor residents have about the Southtown project, including the inclusion of short-term rentals. However, Disch said the project’s proximity to both the Athletic Campus and local businesses would make it a desirable spot for the project. She noted that the developer of the apartment complex would increase the supply of housing in the area by providing more residential units than are currently available at the location.

“If the development maxes out the 30% short-term rentals, that will give us a total residential of 153,” Disch said. “I don’t have total confidence in that number, but I think it’s pretty close, which is a net gain of roughly 115 units over what is currently on the site, which is 38.”

Councilmember Travis Radina, D-Ward 3, said he supported the rezoning plan because he was especially passionate about the sustainability features included in the project.

“This is an all-electric, solar-powered mass timber building that aims to be carbon negative,” Radina said. “I’m also excited about the ground-floor commercial that will provide amenities for the neighbors within walking distance or just downstairs for you to live.”

The council approved B-4 unanimously.

Resolution DC-2 aimed to streamline what the city calls ‘traffic calming’ processes. Currently, many traffic calming tools, including speed humps and raised crosswalks, are exclusively used to reduce traffic issues in neighborhoods and require a neighbor petition and a multistep community engagement process to ensure majority support from the neighborhood. The DC-2 resolution empowered the city to consider these tools in all future major road projects and evaluate opportunities for traffic calming regardless of petition status.

Akmon said the long backlog of traffic calming projects demonstrated the city’s need to improve the current petition-based traffic calming process. She said the Greenview Drive Improvement Project — a street resurfacing and safety improvement project — demonstrates how the city’s current petition process delays deployment of effective traffic calming measures.

“(The city) came to the residents and said, ‘We know that there’s a speeding problem here … so we need to slow the traffic,’ ” Akmon said. “However, there is this whole set of tools we can’t use because that is exclusively the domain of the neighborhood traffic calming program. This is an issue that doesn’t make a lot of sense to residents.”

The council approved DC-2 unanimously.Daily Staff Reporter Chen Lyu can be reached at lyuch@umich.edu.