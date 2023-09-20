Ann Arbor City Council met in Larcom City Hall building Tuesday evening to declare September 2023 “Recovery Month” in support of those recovering from addiction. Councilmembers also approved a measure to paint murals on two local bridges and the rezoning of two land parcels along Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

Mayor Christopher Taylor opened the meeting by expressing his pride in Ann Arbor as a welcoming and accepting location for people recovering from substance abuse disorders. He then read the official proclamation, naming September 2023 Recovery Month in Ann Arbor, before speaking on his support for the title.

“I am just so proud that Ann Arbor is a place that is recovery friendly, where the community members who are in recovery are welcomed and supported in each and every location within Ann Arbor,” Taylor said. “They are ordinary folks, living day-to-day lives with extraordinary strength.”

Though Matthew Statman, manager of the University of Michigan’s Collegiate Recovery Program said there’s still some room for improvement when it comes to the city’s substance recovery work — listing recovery-safe affordable housing, access to adequate treatment and minimizing workplace discrimination as examples.

“We have work to do,” Statman said. “So in order to continue to make Ann Arbor an increasingly recovery-friendly community, we should continue to focus on these things, and we need to celebrate the work we’ve done and the hundreds, if not thousands, of people in recovery and their families in our community.”

During the public commentary portion of the meeting, Mary Thiefels, co-founding artist of Tree Town Murals, spoke to the council about CA-6, the TreeTown Murals Overpass Project. This would allow her organization to paint murals on two bridges, one on North Main Street and the other on North First Street. Thiefels explained that the project requires a permit because it involves painting the metal fascia below the railway overpass on North Main Street.

“This project is not only going to restore the wing walls but also the fascia beam,” Thiefels said. “So this is the first time, actually, the metal overpass that goes over the roads will be identified for public art, and because of that we need a right-of-way permit.”

Councilmember Jenn Cornell, D-Ward 5, expressed her support and thanks for Thiefel’s effort toward bringing the murals to fruition.

“Thank you for the work that you’ve done,” Cornell said. “I know it’s been a slog to get there and your efforts are appreciated, and I’m happy to support your work.”

The council passed CA-6 unanimously.

Two Ann Arbor residents spoke against ordinance B-2, which would rezone two parcels of land along Ann Arbor-Saline Road from “single-family dwelling” to “office district,” expressing concerns about a potential increase in traffic. Scott Munzel, an attorney representing property owners Andrew and Julie Reiff, said the Reiffs intended to continue to use the property in question as an office for their small business.

“A key thing to remember: (Andrew Reiff) intends to continue using the building for his office,” Munzel said. “He has no plans to change the site at all. If there were ever to be a change in the future, there would need to be a site plan where issues of lighting, noise, (and) traffic would be addressed through the appropriate planning process.”

Taylor said though the rezoning did not go through planning commission and staff review because the land’s use was not being changed, any future changes to how the land is used would go through the usual processes.

“I’m appreciating the concern about the absence of those things at this juncture,” Taylor said. “The reason for that is because there is no change contemplated or proposed at this time to the use (of the land). It’s merely an alteration of the zoning to conform with a long-standing use.”

The ordinance passed unanimously.

Daily Staff Reporter Abigail VanderMolen can be reached at vabigail@umich.edu.