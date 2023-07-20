Ann Arbor City Council convened at Larcom City Hall Monday evening to modify zoning restrictions, approve funding increases to tech industry incubators and hold public hearings on the Beekman on Broadway development. The council also discussed a recent arrest at a charity event at Liberty Plaza and a visit to Ann Arbor’s sister city of Tuebingen, Germany.

Tuebingen became the first of Ann Arbor’s six sister cities in 1965. Councilmember Lisa Disch, D-Ward 1, was part of a delegation of city staff that visited the university town in southern Germany earlier this month and said the visit allowed her to gain new insights into how to address climate change.

“I feel very fortunate and very grateful to have been part of that delegation,” Disch said. “Our hosts thoughtfully prepared to teach us about their strategies and progress towards reaching carbon neutrality by 2030.”

The council approved street closures and traffic shifts for University of Michigan’s move-in week in late August and a plan for two raised crosswalks along Granger Avenue at Olivia and South Forest avenues, which will be paid for using $400,000 from the city’s traffic calming fund.

The council removed CA-7 from the agenda, which would allocate an additional $400,000 for the city’s technology and entrepreneurship incubator programs, and CA-9, which would approve an 18-story housing project on city property at 350 S. Fifth Ave.

CA-7 was submitted by Marti Praschan, the city of Ann Arbor chief financial officer, to allocate additional grant money to Ann Arbor’s Local Development Finance Authority called SmartZone. Councilmember Jean Cornell, D-Ward 5, explained that the grant was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and requested the resolution be removed from the consent agenda to allow discussion on how to appropriate the unspent grant money.

“The state awarded SmartZone funding to the SmartZone entities across the state that our local development finance authority benefited from, with the intention of awarding $400,000 in grants to promote our entrepreneurial-driven and high tech economy here locally,” Cornell said. “If not spent according to the grant agreement, we would have to return that money to the state.”

City administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. requested CA-9 be removed from the agenda prior to the start of the meeting, citing time constraints. CA-9 would sell the property on 350 S. Fifth Ave. to the Ann Arbor Housing Commission for $6.2 million to create one of the largest low-income housing developments in the city. The property was converted to a parking lot after a YMCA building on the site was demolished in 2008, along with 100 affordable housing units.

“We simply didn’t have enough time to answer the questions we were getting,” Dohoney said. “So, we’ll bring the item back the second meeting in August.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Naomi Zikmund-Fisher, a local social worker and secretary for the Detroit and Michigan chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, spoke about the Ann Arbor Police Department’s arrest of a man attending a charity lunch service run by FedUp Ministries at Liberty Plaza last Wednesday.

“Their protestations to the contrary notwithstanding, this is not the first time the AAPD has carried out arrests at locations set up to serve the hungry and unhoused,” Zikmund-Fisher said. “We urge this council to take concrete steps to ensure that this is the last. No one should have to chose between food and freedom.”

FedUp Ministries, which offers mutual aid assistance to low-income individuals in Ann Arbor each week in addition to their free food truck, released a statement condemning the arrest made at its event.

“FedUp staff did all they could to stop the arrest, without success,” the statement read. “How can people safely come to have their needs met if they are afraid police will go fishing in a pond?”

Councilmember Jen Eyer, D-Ward 4, encouraged Zimkund-Fisher to bring the matter up with the Independent Community Police Oversight Committee.

“I just wanted to thank Ms. Zikmund-Fisher for coming tonight, for sharing what you’ve shared with us,” Eyer said. “This is the first I’ve heard of it and I just want you to know that it concerns me greatly.”

Public hearings at the meeting centered around the Beekman on Broadway development, located on three adjacent lots of land totaling 6.4 acres at 1100 Broadway St., 1200 Broadway St. and 999 Maiden Lane. The project already includes over 500 residential units, with an additional seven-story tower to follow on Maiden Lane. Ronald Mucha, senior vice president and principal at Chicago-based development firm Morningside Group, spoke on behalf of the project’s developers at Monday’s meeting.

“I just wanted to take the opportunity to thank the countless stakeholders throughout the community that have supported the project since 2017 when it was approved,” Mucha said. “It’s incomparable in terms of sustainability, affordability, density, public infrastructure and property tax growth.”

Attendees expressed concern over B-1, an ordinance to change zoning regulations for the Beekman on Broadway lots. The city’s proposal calls for an amendment to the zoning of the plot, currently designated campus business residential district, to include a height limit of 91 feet total, and 60 feet in the area near Traver Creek. Many residents took issue with both the density of the project and the lack of retail and mixed-use space, especially after the project was sued in 2019 by local resident Tom Stulberg for failure to comply with the city’s master plan for a mixed-use “urban village” which once housed a small Kroger and other shops.

Councilmember Linh Song, D-Ward 2 said she does not believe it is realistic for the city to force the developer to include retail and mixed-use space in residential properties.

“To talk about retail in new developments and engage with developers on this end in asking for the retail spaces, there’s no guarantee that they will be occupied, and the financial burden is on the developer themselves, as well as renters,” Song said. “I’m sorry that we can’t somehow capture the good memories and experiences of Ann Arbor from 15 to 20 years ago where we had small businesses that could thrive.”

Disch, who sits on the city’s planning commission, pointed out that the 999 Maiden Lane proposal in particular had transitioned from just 80 condos for sale to 196 units of much-needed rental housing.

“We are asked to amend the conditions of a C1A/R zoning district,” Disch said. “When you hear amending or lifting the condition, it might sound like we’re freeing the developer to do more of what they want. In this case, we’re freeing the developer to do more of what we want.”

Daily News Reporter June MacDonald can be reached at junemac@umich.edu.