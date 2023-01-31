The Ann Arbor City Council convened in Larcom City Hall Monday evening to hold a planning session, during which they discussed the city’s climate action millage and a plan to improve one of the city’s water treatment facilities.

Missy Stults, the city’s sustainability and innovations director, outlined the goals, budget plans and initiatives of the Community Climate Action Millage. The Community Climate Action Millage was passed in the November elections, meaning that the city will invest $7 million from taxpayers into clean energy, waste reduction and sustainable food initiatives over the next 20 years.

Stults mentioned that the city has already implemented a rebate program for residents who purchase electric bikes to make sustainable travel more affordable.

“We have also built up bicycle rebates for people who will commit to do more commuting on bicycles, as opposed to driving in single occupancy vehicles,” Stults said. “So we are working on the mechanisms, but what is really important here is we’re not just asking people to do this, we’re putting dollars behind it.”

Councilmember Lisa Disch, D-Ward 1, asked Stults about the future of composting under the city’s environmental plan. Disch said the city’s current composting service for downtown Ann Arbor has faced obstacles in outreach and uptake, and asked Stults about possible alternatives to commercial composting.

“We have tried commercial composting in the past but often subscription services just don’t work,” Disch said. “There aren’t many people wanting to sign up for that.”

Brian Steglitz, public services area administrator, then spoke to the Council about the city’s plan to renovate Ann Arbor’s 1938 water treatment plant on Sunset Road in the north part of the city Construction of the new plant is scheduled to begin in February.

Steglitz said the focus of the new water treatment plant is to ensure the strength of the infrastructure, compliance with regulatory requirements and the reliability of clean water service. Steglitz said Public Services has been working to communicate their plan with residents as well.

“We have been very active in connecting with the community such as going to events like the Green Fair and (the Ann Arbor) Farmers Market,” Steglitz said.

Steglitz informed the Council that Public Services is also sending out a newsletter to help keep the community informed about water sources and supply. Steglitz said the city wants to work directly with customers to make sure the changes to the water system will benefit everyone as much as possible.

“My next pillar of the project is our strategic planning and this involves some of our key major customers.” Steglitz said. “These will be the townships, University of Michigan and our public schools. (We’re) strategically looking at where we want the water system to be for the next several generations.”

