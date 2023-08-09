The Ann Arbor City Council gathered Monday evening in Larcom City Hall to discuss new city zoning and home energy rating requirements. These bills are intended to advance the city’s A2Zero plan, which outlines steps toward citywide carbon neutrality.

LSA Political Science Professor Lisa Disch explained the C-1 Ordinance to Amend the Zoning Map, which will allow the construction of new environmentally-friendly housing and retail spaces in Ann Arbor.

“(The rezoning) will allow considerably greater density on these parcels, which are currently multifamily residential, and it will allow construction of two multistory towers for mixed-use buildings totaling 220 square feet that will provide approximately 215 apartments and include ground floor retail office and childcare space,” Disch said.

Disch said these buildings will help the city reduce its carbon emissions and reach its carbon neutrality goals.

“(The proposed project) is an innovative, all-electric project with rooftop solar to reduce its carbon footprint, (with) geothermal heating and cooling,” Disch said. “If all goes well, it will be the first tall mass timber construction in the state of Michigan.”

Disch said the buildings would also have the ability to store large amounts of carbon, allowing them to generate their own energy. According to Disch, the properties will not use natural gas except in an emergency.

“This is a building structure that continuously stores carbon and approximately 17.410 metric tons of carbon — which, if you were wondering, is equivalent to four million miles driven by gas-powered cars,” Disch said. “Finally, the property shall have no natural gas connections except for emergency backup power.”

Ann Arbor resident Brandon Dimcheff expressed his support for the C-1 rezoning ordinance at Monday’s meeting. Dimcheff said in addition to reducing the city’s carbon footprint, he believes it will help mitigate Ann Arbor’s housing crisis.

“C1-AR zoning seems entirely appropriate for this area,” Dimcheff said. “It’s right across the street from the athletic campus, near a bunch of other student housing. The plan here will provide much-needed housing (that is) way less carbon-intensive than most of our other structures in the city.”

The council moved on to discuss the C-3 Home Energy Rating Disclosure Ordinance, which would require homeowners selling their homes in Ann Arbor to provide clear information about energy costs and consumption to buyers. Zach Smith, manager in the Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovation, said the purpose of the ordinance is to help protect future homeowners from unexpectedly high energy costs.

“The HERD Ordinance would, in short, require that homes in Ann Arbor acquire a home energy score prior to being listed for sale,” Smith said. “The goals of this requirement are to enhance consumer protections by providing information about the full cost of operating a home prior to purchase and to provide a clear pathway to safer, healthier, more comfortable, and more efficient homes.”

Dimcheff said he believes the HERD ordinance may also encourage sellers to improve the energy efficiency of houses.

“A purchaser may not know they’re in for thousands of dollars of insulation work or thousands of dollars of extra energy bills,” Dimcheff said. “It seems perfectly reasonable to require disclosure around energy consumption around real estate transactions, so that new homebuyers know what to expect and also encourage sellers to make energy efficiency improvements prior to sale.”

Tom Renkert, CEO of the Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors, expressed his opposition to C-3. Renkert said he believes the ordinance will unfairly increase the financial burden on people looking to sell their homes.

“Although we applaud the city’s efforts, this ordinance does little to help the city to achieve the A2Zero goals,” Renkert said. “It targets a small group of owners, selling their homes — which is given by the owner to the buyer, who typically does not have the financial resources to act on the recommendations that are presented through the ordinance.”

Renkert said he believes the ordinance may also not be feasible for the city. According to Renkert, implementing the policy may require a larger staff than the city currently has to make these energy assessments, potentially delaying home sales and incurring additional costs.

“Even though the ordinance does not include the cost of the assessment for the city to bear this expense, keep it in mind that the city staff have met with additional firms to help with assessments,” Renkert said. “Staff is clearly aware that one assessor will not be able to meet the demands in a timely fashion, potentially stalling home sales and/or adding additional costs to the transaction.”

The council will vote on both ordinances at a later meeting. In addition to introducing these two policies, the council passed a resolution to analyze the city’s emergency response to power outages caused by severe weather.



Summer News Editor Shao Hsuan Wu can be reached at wjeannie@umich.edu.